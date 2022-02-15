Kay Properties Successfully Performs Test Investments for Institutional Investment Firm Before Being Selected to Complete Multiple DST 1031 Investments Totaling More Than $100 Million

Investment properties are almost a two-in-one return opportunity. Not only can you generate rental income regularly, but the property will often gain value over time and bring you even more returns on the back end. But as with most things in life, that opportunity can be a double-edged sword when it comes time to sell. Not only will you need to pay capital gains taxes on that increased value, but if you used depreciation to reduce your tax payments while you owned the property, the IRS would recapture some of that depreciation as well.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO