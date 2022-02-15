ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay Properties Successfully Performs Test Investments for Institutional Investment Firm Before Being Selected to Complete Multiple DST 1031 Investments Totaling More Than $100 Million

By Kay Properties, Investments
 4 days ago
TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements, recently announced it worked closely with a large institutional real estate investment firm to perform a series of test investments prior to helping the client complete multiple DST 1031 exchanges totaling...

