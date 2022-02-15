ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

By Mike Andrews
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYhNJ_0eFC59nO00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.

In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

“For better or worse, we start the season off with the Daytona 500. So, it better be good,” said Brandon Thomas, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems at NASCAR.

The Next Gen car is billed as a more durable, cost-effective machine that aims to level the playing field in NASCAR’s top series.

Manufactures, not individual race teams, will build chassis, parts and components to create uniformity across all of the race cars.

The new car will use a “composite” body, bidding the traditional sheet metal goodbye. The technology is meant to strengthen the cars and limit damage that could have potentially ended a driver’s day early.

Inside the car, drivers have been moved farther to the right and the door bars protecting them are stiffer and have moved to the left to add protection during a violent impact.

Teams on pit road will only have to change one nut on each wheel, a significant change from the five used in years past.

The Next Gen car debuted in a preseason preview when NASCAR’s top drivers raced in the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Aside from a handful of small mechanical issues, the new car and the track received good reviews from drivers.

Now it’s time for the cars’ biggest test on NASCAR’s biggest stage when The Great American Race kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

42 drivers will attempt to qualify for this year’s race. Practice gets underway Tuesday night.

Cup Series drivers will qualify Wednesday night to determine their starting position for Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

The Duels will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s sold-out race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will not compete in the Daytona 500

Two of the drivers on the entry list for the Daytona 500 will not compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 20 with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but not all of the 42 drivers on the entry list for this race will compete in it.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Race Cars#The Cars#Vehicle Systems#Next#The Associated Press
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

One week after the NFL's Super Bowl, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off a Super Bowl all its own with the 64th edition of the Great American Race. The 2022 Daytona 500 comes two weeks after the sport's successful L.A. exhibition, a Clash at the Coliseum that featured a special appearance from Ice Cube and a crowd estimated to be some 60,000 strong.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fox40jackson.com

Ford’s new $500,000 GT supercar is for the biggest car geeks only

The new Ford GT is the quickest and fastest Ford ever, but is it really worth half a million bucks? Gary Gastelu went to a racetrack in Utah to find out. Talk about a deep cut. The latest version of the Ford GT supercar features a paint scheme that pays tribute to a car that never even won a big race. Driving one is a clear indication of your car geek credentials.
CARS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

I conquered Daytona International Speedway at 145 mph in a NASCAR stock car and lived to write about it

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Not going to lie, I was a little terrified. The last time I had driven a stick shift was more than a decade ago, and I repeatedly stalled out in the middle of a busy East Lansing street. That’s all I could think about as I stood on pit road at Daytona International Speedway, dressed in a firesuit and about to climb into a NASCAR stock car.
MOTORSPORTS
The State

The Daytona 500 is today. How to watch NASCAR’s biggest race or listen on the radio

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is 2:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX. The Cup Series will debut its Next Gen car during the superspeedway season opener. Michael McDowell won last year’s race. He topped two of the four Cup Series practices leading up to this Sunday. Fords were the fastest in all practices, with Ryan Blaney and Harrison Burton topping the speed chart in the two other sessions, although not all cars participated in every practice.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy