ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Cloud Observability Survey, Sponsored by Yotascale, Reveals Enterprises are Challenged to Keep Track of Cloud Costs and Need Better Visibility into Cloud Spend

By YotaScale
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced the results of an ESG Observability Survey it sponsored to survey IT, DevOps, and AppDev professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing, managing, and building application infrastructure. Out of 357 professionals, 64% agree that...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Yotascale Cloud Cost Optimization (PRNewsfoto/YotaScale)

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Cloud Observability Survey, Sponsored by Yotascale, Reveals Enterprises are Challenged to Keep Track of Cloud Costs and Need Better Visibility into Cloud Spend. PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced the results of an...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Storage Scalability Strategies For Cloud Service Providers

Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits Labs, a software-defined storage company bringing hyperscale agility & efficiency to all. Cloud providers have long enabled digital transformation in global enterprises with agile, dynamically available IT resources. Now those providers face a transformation of their own as they attempt to scale their storage infrastructure amid unprecedented data growth.
COMPUTERS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Esg#Public Cloud#Cloud Management#Cloud Services#Enterprise Strategy Group#Cloud Observability#Cloud Spend#Esg Observability#Devops#Appdev
The Press

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks.

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator in the financial and real estate space, is announcing the launch of their global real estate-backed NFT platform and marketplace on Algorand. Vesta is the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for real estate-backed NFT assets that allows homeowners to easily leverage and sell a portion of home equity while simultaneously advancing housing affordability, economics, and frictionless investor accessibility to residential real estate.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

Agiloft Announces Update to Contract Lifecycle Management App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft today announced the 2021 Winter Release update to its Contract Lifecycle Management app on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new connected experiences for easier enterprise integration that enables teams to collaborate on contracts within Salesforce and other established applications and ecosystems. Learn more about Agiloft's new Connected Experiences here.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Press

Volume-Based Compensation Most Common Incentive for Doctors

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The most common base compensation incentive component for primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists is volume-based compensation, according to a study published online Jan. 28 in JAMA Health Forum. Rachel O. Reid, M.D., from the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California, and colleagues...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Press

High-Volume Surgeons Key to Survival in Open Repair for AAA

High-Volume Surgeons Key to Survival in Open Repair for AAA. FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Centers that meet the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) guidelines for elective open aortic abdominal aneurysm (AAA) repair are associated with improved patient survival, with surgeon volume confounding results, according to a study published in the February issue of the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Press

CRP Can Help Assess Severity of Acute Ulcerative Colitis

CRP Can Help Assess Severity of Acute Ulcerative Colitis. THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A C-reactive protein (CRP) cutoff is a sensitive and practical alternative to erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) as a criterion to help determine ulcerative colitis (UC) activity, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy