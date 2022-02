Schizophrenia is a major psychiatric disorder that imposes enormous clinical burden on patients and their caregivers. Determining classification biomarkers can complement clinical measures and improve understanding of the neural basis underlying schizophrenia. Using neuroanatomical features, several machine learning based investigations have attempted to classify schizophrenia from healthy controls but the range of neuroanatomical measures employed have been limited in range to date. In this study, we sought to classify schizophrenia and healthy control cohorts using a diverse set of neuroanatomical measures (cortical and subcortical volumes, cortical areas and thickness, cortical mean curvature) and adopted Ensemble methods for better performance. Additionally, we correlated such neuroanatomical features with Quality of Life (QoL) assessment scores within the schizophrenia cohort. With Ensemble methods and diverse neuroanatomical measures, we achieved classification accuracies ranging from 83 to 87%, sensitivities and specificities varying between 90"“98% and 65"“70% respectively. In addition to lower QoL scores within schizophrenia cohort, significant correlations were found between specific neuroanatomical measures and psychological health, social relationship subscale domains of QoL. Our results suggest the utility of inclusion of subcortical and cortical measures and Ensemble methods to achieve better classification performance and their potential impact of parsing out neurobiological correlates of quality of life in schizophrenia.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO