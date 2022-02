SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County officially became an island Wednesday — the lone Bay Area County refusing to lift its indoor mask mandate. Whether you think the county’s Public Health Officer Dr. Sara is leading on the issue — taking an unpopular but necessary precaution — or woefully behind her colleagues depends on who you ask. “We’re taking a different course in Santa Clara County,” Cody told reporters a week earlier. She said it was premature to stop wearing masks indoors with the number of new infections still high and hospitals running out of ICU beds. The decision put Dr. Cody...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO