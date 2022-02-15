Yotascale Cloud Cost Optimization (PRNewsfoto/YotaScale)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Cloud Observability Survey, Sponsored by Yotascale, Reveals Enterprises are Challenged to Keep Track of Cloud Costs and Need Better Visibility into Cloud Spend. PALO...

The Press

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Cloud Observability Survey, Sponsored by Yotascale, Reveals Enterprises are Challenged to Keep Track of Cloud Costs and Need Better Visibility into Cloud Spend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced the results of an ESG Observability Survey it sponsored to survey IT, DevOps, and AppDev professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing, managing, and building application infrastructure. Out of 357 professionals, 64% agree that the adoption of public cloud or multiple public cloud providers has made observability significantly more difficult; this increases to 74% for the technology industry. The survey results highlight a strong need to gain better visibility into cloud costs while reducing the burden to the affected DevOps / IT teams that are responsible for those costs.
CSS IMPACT (PRNewsfoto/CSS, Inc.)

Miami-Dade County Selects CSS IMPACT Financial Ecosystem Cloud as its Credit & Collections Management Platform. WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Finance Department selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud Ecosystem as its "NextGen" Credit & Collections Management Platform, "IMPACT | HD 2.0". CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0", is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial Ecosystems & Collections Platforms with its fully integrated omnichannel digital engagement subsystems that include AI (Artificial Intelligence) Voice Agent bots, Text & Email digital engagement broadcasters, ACD Dialer, with voice & chat bots communicating in a human-like natural language format that will answer common questions, respond to incoming chats & texts, take & negotiate payments, verify consumers, and much more - specifically catering to government as well as private enterprises within the financial services sector.
thefastmode.com

Optimizely, Google Cloud Partner to Drive Web and Full Stack Experimentation

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, this week announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which includes moving its market-leading experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. The multi-year agreement indicates a commitment by the two companies to collaborate on innovative opportunities and bring advanced, digital-first...
(PRNewsfoto/SmartThings)

Samsung Appoints Mark Benson as Head of SmartThings US. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT, has appointed Mark Benson as Head of SmartThings US. In this newly created role, Mark will oversee SmartThings growth and development strategy furthering its mission to achieve mass smart home adoption with a unified and intelligent home experience.
(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software)

Procede Software Releases Latest Version of Its Industry-Leading Dealer Management System, Excede v10.2. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the immediate release of the latest version of its industry-leading business system, Excede v10.2. The release builds on the company's strategy of engaging closely with its customers to identify key opportunities to maximize business impact and continue to develop powerful features and enhancements. Excede v10.2 delivers significant advancements to parts workflows and automates repetitive tasks across all departments to increase productivity and drive efficiencies.
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks.

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator in the financial and real estate space, is announcing the launch of their global real estate-backed NFT platform and marketplace on Algorand. Vesta is the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for real estate-backed NFT assets that allows homeowners to easily leverage and sell a portion of home equity while simultaneously advancing housing affordability, economics, and frictionless investor accessibility to residential real estate.
(PRNewsfoto/Ease)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today released The 2022 SMB Benefits and Employee Insights Report, its third annual report which uncovered how SMBs are adapting to the pressure the Great Resignation has placed on attracting and retaining talent. The report, which draws on data from 75,000 SMBs (those with 1-250 active employees) and 2.5 million employees nationwide, found that though medical premiums across the board fell under the rate of inflation, the 7% consumer price index increase is the highest we've experienced in nearly 40 years.
TechRadar

A hybrid approach: Achieving infrastructure cost optimization

Achieving infrastructure cost optimization has become a business priority for many organizations around the world. The rapid growth in demand for digital services in recent years has forced companies to modernize their IT infrastructure and move to the cloud. Here, they were promised optimized costs, more agility and efficient operations.
Slatt Capital New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Slatt Capital)

Bridger Fund Officially Open to Investment and Loan Origination. WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Fund, a newly formed venture between Doug Watson and Slatt Capital is officially open for both investments and loan origination. The fund will be comprised of a diversified pool of loans collateralized by commercial and other types of investment real estate primarily in California.
Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)

Poseida Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on February 23, 2022. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day at 10:00 am - 1:30 pm ET / 7:00 - 10:30 am PT on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
(PRNewsfoto/Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A)

Dompé announces first patient enrolled in Phase 3 trial of cenegermin in patients with severe Sjögren's-related dry eye disease. MILAN, Italy and SAN MATEO, Calif, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A. and Dompé U.S. Inc. (collectively Dompé) announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cenegermin in patients with severe Sjögren's-related dry eye disease, a primary symptom of Sjögren's, which is often under-diagnosed1. This trial is part of a program that includes two randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled studies to be conducted at more than 10 sites in the U.S. and Europe, 2,3 and was initiated following encouraging data from a Phase 2 study, results of which will be shared at a future medical meeting. That study evaluated the efficacy and safety of cenegermin ophthalmic solution versus vehicle in patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye, including a subset of patients diagnosed with Sjögren's without an accompanying rheumatic disease. 8.
beatBread (PRNewsfoto/beatBread)

BEATBREAD SECURES $34M IN INVESTMENT TO DRIVE ARTIST EMPOWERMENT AND ACCESS TO CAPITAL. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- beatBread (www.beatBread.com), the pioneering music funding platform that enables artists to access growth capital while maintaining control of their careers and ownership of their music, has completed a seed round led by Deciens Capital, extending beatBread's fundraising to date to over $34 million.
PAM Wayfinding - Smarter Navigation (PRNewsfoto/Pam Wayfinding)

PAM joins the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's smartest wayfinding platform, PAM, has been named an official partner of the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance alongside SoFi, Google Cloud, YouTube, Verizon, Deloitte, Cisco, Samsung, Square, Ticketmaster, Ross and Willow.
Elon Musk donated $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity last year

Elon Musk donated $5.7 billion worth of Tesla shares to charity in 2021. The 50-year-old businessman gave a total of 5,044,000 shares in the carmaker to unnamed organisations between November 19 and 29 last year, according to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The donation came...
(PRNewsfoto/Lee Hecht Harrison)

LHH and EdCast Form Global Partnership to Provide World-Class Personalized Learning and Development Programs. NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the integrated HR solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, and EdCast, the leading AI-powered talent experience and knowledge cloud platform, announced a strategic partnership that will give LHH and EdCast clients access to cutting-edge, customized leadership training and development programs. A SaaS-based platform that leverages AI and machine learning, EdCast enables individual learning journeys to meet leaders where they are in their careers and delivers customized content based on personal needs.
Pearson Fuels is the largest and fastest growing distributor of E85 in the state of California. (PRNewsfoto/Pearson Fuels)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are excited to be working with Alex Dabit at his Kwik Serv station," said Greg Jones, Director of Business Development at Pearson Fuels. "This 250th E85 Station milestone has been long overdue because of the pandemic, supply chain issues and material delays. In 2022, we're looking forward to resuming our rapid pace of opening 50–60 new E85 stations per year. We're also fortunate to have received significant funding from the USDA's HBIIP Grant Program as well as a generous investment from the Nebraska Corn Board, Kansas Corn Commission, and Missouri Corn specifically earmarked for building out new retail E85 stations throughout California over the next 12-24 months."
Entrepreneur

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Q1 Earnings Lag on Cost Inflation

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. Strength in the pet segment and solid demand contributed to the quarterly results, while dismal margins stemming from cost inflation and price surge acted as deterrents.
ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) Logo (PRNewsfoto/ANA’s Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM))

Promises Kept: ANA's AIMM Reveals Its 2021 Best-In-Culture List with Ulta Beauty, USAA, Verizon and Walmart Among the Top Performers. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) and partner company Oppside, LLC released new findings from its Cultural Insights Impact Measure (CIIM™) revealing the Best-In-Culture brands of 2021 across key consumer segments. To measure the authenticity and level of authentic cultural portrayals of 2021 ads, CIIM™ conducted over 400,000 ad evaluations, testing 1,100 ads across 63 industries. 100,000 consumers watched and scored ads based on multiple cultural attributes in the CIIM™ algorithm including: authenticity, cultural pride, celebrations, good role models, positive reflections, cultural values, representation and respect, among others. Ads from brands across the retail, automobile, insurance, health, and telecommunications categories rose to the top by tapping into authentic and positive cultural portrayals, pride and positive role models.
