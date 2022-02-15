ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Emergency act invoked in Canada to deal with COVID protesters

By (Source: CTV Network via CNN)
WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Canada#Truck Drivers#Trucks#Cnn#Protest#Ctv Network
FodorsTravel

I Was Robbed in Mexico. Don’t Make the Same Mistakes I Did

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Violent attack sabotages Canadian natural gas pipeline

A masked mob of ax-wielding vandals attacked a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia, smashing vehicles and firing flare guns at workers after cutting fuel lines on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it is investigating the “organized violent attack” on workers, the police, and equipment used to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Canadian Police Arrest Hundreds of Freedom Convoy Truckers Under Emergency Act

Acting through the police department, the Canadian government arrested over 100 protestors from the Freedom Convoy truckers occupation of Ottawa this week. The truckers were protesting a mandatory vaccine requirement implemented by the liberal party of the Canadian government. Ottawa police brought in riot cops, mounted police, and armored vehicles to disperse the peaceful protests.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

