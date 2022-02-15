Here’s The First Look At Dune: Spice Wars’ Gameplay

Since retro games became, well, retro, many studios making games today have attempted to emulate the music, art, style, and feel of classics like Castlevania, Super Metroid, and others. Nostalgia for games like that helps them a lot in many cases, but that only gets you so far – at the end of the day, you do actually need to create a great game when attempting to dig back into the treasure chest that is 8-bit and 16-bit action-adventure gameplay. I'm happy to report that Berzerk Studio's Infernax, which hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on February 14, has been a blast so far.
