Video Games

Here’s The First Look At Dune: Spice Wars’ Gameplay

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune: Spice Wars is an exciting prospect for real-time strategy fans and enthusiasts of the popular books (and recent Oscar-nominated film). The game takes the series back to its RTS roots, though...

www.gameinformer.com

dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Things to Know About Gran Turismo 7, the PS5's First Great Racing Game

The Playstation's iconic racing series is back; for the first time in nearly a decade, we're getting an all-new numbered entry in the Gran Turismo series. We attended a presentation from the father of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi, to get all the details on what will surely be the hottest racing game on Playstation 5. Here's everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Fury Unleashed, the roguelite comic book-style action game from Awesome Games Studio, is coming to iOS on March 24th

Awesome Games Studio has announced the upcoming mobile release of Fury Unleashed, the action-packed roguelite game that boasts an ever-changing comic book that players can enjoy with each new run. Coming to iOS devices on March 24th, the critically-acclaimed title will feature a quality mobile port that retains well-loved original features in an entirely new platform.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Star Wars The Old Republic story recap drops ahead of new expansion

Plan on diving back into Star Wars The Old Republic but you’ve completely forgot what happened? EA and BioWare have you covered, dropping a handy story recap ahead of the MMO’s new expansion, Legacy of the Sith. Every major story event from the game’s 10-year history has been...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Here's Your First Look at MLB The Show 22 on PS5

You probably didn’t need a gameplay trailer to picture what MLB The Show 22 will look like on the PlayStation 5, but here’s a cinematic clip ahead of the baseball sim’s 5th April release date. We were a little disappointed with the visual upgrade in last year’s game, and in truth this looks like more of the same, although we’ll need to see unedited footage to fully get a grasp of that.
MLB
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1

In all of the Multiverse, there is only one “What If” world that Uatu has avoided watching—one “What If” that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed—the story that could damn him for all time…and a revelation that could change everything in this universe.
COMICS
PCGamesN

Dune: Spice Wars reveals the first details on its villains

The first new Dune strategy game in over 20 years has revealed some details on the series’ main villains. The Dune: Spice Wars House Harkonnen faction will give players the chance to be ruthless, underhanded, shady, cunning, and just generally have a blast. As anyone who saw the movie...
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Programmer Successfully Ports Wordle to the Nintendo Game Boy, Here’s a First Look

In case you haven’t played Wordle yet, it’s basically a web-based word game developed by Josh Wardle. You have six chances to guess a five-letter word, and the mechanics are similar to the classic pen-and-paper game Jotto. The game was launched in October 2021 and quickly rose the worldwide fame, eventually being acquired by The New York Times. Today, a programmer has released a port for the original Nintendo Game Boy. Read more for a first look, additional information, and the download link.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Infernax | New Gameplay Today

Since retro games became, well, retro, many studios making games today have attempted to emulate the music, art, style, and feel of classics like Castlevania, Super Metroid, and others. Nostalgia for games like that helps them a lot in many cases, but that only gets you so far – at the end of the day, you do actually need to create a great game when attempting to dig back into the treasure chest that is 8-bit and 16-bit action-adventure gameplay. I'm happy to report that Berzerk Studio's Infernax, which hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on February 14, has been a blast so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Wolf Among Us 2 Launches In 2023, And Here's Our First Look

The Wolf Among Us 2--a sequel we never expected to get--was re-unveiled at The Game Awards back in December, and the revived Telltale Games has now shared more details on the game alongside an in-engine trailer and behind-the-scenes video. Sheriff Bigby, a literal "big bad wolf," has a bit of an anger problem, and he'll have to learn to deal with it as he works alongside deputy mayor Snow White to keep the town safe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dune: Spice Wars Devs Presented House Harkonnen

We got to know another faction from the upcoming RTS Dune: Spice Wars. This time the creators presented the house led by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The creators of Dune: Spice Wars have shared some details about another of the families present in the game - the Harkonnens. This is the second of the four factions that will be available at launch in the upcoming RTS by Shiro Games. In news about Spice Wars on Steam, the developers provided users with an overview of the gameplay of this faction and its key characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Horizon Forbidden West Review

Horizon Zero Dawn was just the introduction to Guerrilla Games’ fascinating world and the unlikely hero who would do everything in her power to save it. The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, takes everything to an exciting new level with its novel mechanics and riveting lore. Guerrilla Games improves on the last game’s shortcomings and isn’t afraid to borrow popular features from other big-name series, like Uncharted, Mass Effect, and Assassin’s Creed. The result is a game that’s not only fun to play, but full of surprises and wonder. Zero Dawn was a great proof of concept, but Forbidden West shows Guerrilla Games still has plenty of thought-provoking and compelling places to take Aloy’s adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars | The Coolest Cards We Pulled From Booster Packs

The first Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion of 2022 is finally ready to launch, and as such, we're here to crack open a ton of booster packs for the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars expansion. The expansion includes more 170 cards, including 4 Pokémon VStar cards, 20 Pokémon V, and 3 Pokémon VMax cards. In addition, Brilliant Stars features 30 Trainer Gallery cards with special art, more than 20 Trainer cards, and a new Special Energy card.
HOBBIES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Disney Speedstorm Is a Free-to-Play Kart Racer for Consoles and PC

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, Disney and Gameloft announced hero-based free-to-play kart racer Disney Speedstorm. The game is in development for unspecified consoles and PC, and although a release date has not been announced yet, the companies have said that it’ll be out “soon.”. In the meantime, you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 - Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update is available now. Check out the latest trailer for the open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Disgaea 6 Complete Launches On PlayStation Consoles And PC This Summer

Since it was released last June, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny has been available exclusively on Switch in the US despite it also launching on PlayStation 4 in Japan. Sony and PC fans waiting patiently to play the quirky strategy game only have hold out for a few more months now that NIS America has confirmed the game is heading to PlayStation consoles and PC this summer.
VIDEO GAMES

