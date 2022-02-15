ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee passes controversial school voucher bill for Utah

By April Baker
 5 days ago
A Utah House committee narrowly passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would provide school vouchers for children to attend private schools in the state.

Before a passionate crowd that showed up for public comment and were seemingly split on the topic, the House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee voted 6-to-5, allowing the bill, which creates the Hope Scholarship Program, to now head to the full Utah House.

"This bill is not saying our public education system is broken, it is saying that more parents would like to see more options," said State Rep. Candace Pierucci.

The new bill comes over a decade after voters defeated a similar school voucher bill in 2007 , with educators still opposed to the idea of taking public money for private schooling.

"Our education system has gone through so much this last year. and really we have persevered through the pandemic. Now is the time to invest more in public education and not divert those funds to private schools," said Angie Stallings, the Deputy Superintendent of Policy with the Utah State Board of Education.

Those for the bill say it will allow parents to customize their child's education based on their needs.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy), one of the sponsors of the bill, previously said that times have changed and parents may now be open to new options for their child's education.

"We’ve seen parents who have not typically looked outside public education options that have found other avenues and explored other options and there’s been a public push and a public will to say 'Hey, there’s other options out there,'" said Cullimore.

The legislation also requests $36 million from the Hope Scholarship Fun to support public education.

NewsTimes

House speaker says school voucher bill won't get hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A proposal endorsed by Oklahoma's governor and Senate leader to allow public school funding to follow students to private schools or home schools won't be heard in the House, Speaker Charles McCall said Thursday. “I don’t plan to hear that bill this year, and I’ve...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecentersquare.com

Utah committee approves bill monitoring tech policies

(The Center Square) - A bill that would require social media companies to define their policies when moderating comments passed the Utah Senate Business and Labor Committee after a debate over the bill's parameters. Sen. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, introduced a similar bill last year that was passed by the...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

School voucher bill makes waves on Capitol Hill

House Bill 331, known as the school voucher bill, would create a new scholarship program for K-12 students in Utah, but according to Gov. Spencer Cox, that may not be a good thing. At least, not yet. Sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, the bill would create the Hope Scholarship...
UTAH STATE
WTAP

GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio school children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A pair of GOP House lawmakers have provided testimony for a measure that would make any Ohio schoolchild eligible for the state voucher program. Ohio’s voucher program is currently targeted toward children enrolled in underperforming schools. The bill sponsored by Reps. Marilyn John, a Shelby...
OHIO STATE
Kentucky New Era

Bill to lower vehicle taxes passes committee

Complaints from taxpayers about a stiff increase to vehicle property taxes has received bipartisan support in the state legislature. House Bill 6 passed the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Tuesday and now will go to the full House. Rep. Myron Dossett of Pembroke is a big proponent of the...
PEMBROKE, KY
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Utah governor says he’d veto school voucher proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is planning on vetoing a school voucher measure advancing through the Republican-majority statehouse. The legislation would provide families who choose not to enroll their children in public schools thousands of dollars to be used toward private education. The idea is winning support in Utah and elsewhere as parents’ groups increasingly scrutinize choices made by public school administrators about public health precautions and curriculum decisions. It passed through a House committee on Tuesday and would need to clear the entire Utah House and Senate before reaching Cox for a signature or veto.
UTAH STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Simpson bill passes out of committee with unanimous vote

DENVER - In a unanimous, bi-partisan vote, Senator Simpson’s bill SB22-028 “Groundwater Compact Compliance Fund” passed, unamended, out of the Colorado Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Thursday. Next step is the floor of the Senate where the bill will be voted on by the body at large.
DENVER, CO
