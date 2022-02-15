Here's how to get $10 off any purchase at QVC right now. Reviewed/QVC

Whether you're shopping for home, beauty, apparel or electronics, QVC is a haven of great finds at even better prices. The popular online retailer is home to some of our favorite brands, like KitchenAid , Ugg , Dyson and Apple , many of which are often discounted. Right now, you can save even more at QVC if you spend at least $25.

First-time shoppers can take $10 off any purchase of $25 or more at QVC with the code SURPRISE at checkout. Not your first time at QVC? No worries—you can save $10 off your next purchase of $25 or more with the code HELLO10 at checkout. Wins (and savings!) all around.

If you're looking to cozy up your wardrobe this season, snag the ever-popular Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan for $79.98, compared to its usual price of $178. With an additional $10 off, your total will be just $69.98. Barefoot Dreams is a celebrity-favorite brand whose fans include Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson. The CozyChic cardigan constantly sells out online, and customers rave that it's super soft and warm, yet lightweight and breathable.

Coffee lovers can also scoop up the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart coffee maker at QVC for $179.99 with the $10 off savings—that's $40 off its usual price of $219.99. The smart coffee maker has five brew settings and six temperatures to choose from, along with a timer feature that allows you to schedule your cup of Joe ahead of time. Plus, this bundle from QVC comes with 48 K-cups, including flavors from Folgers, Krispy Kreme and Caribou Coffee.

These deals—and all the other great ones at QVC—won't last long, so don't hesitate to add them to your cart ASAP.

