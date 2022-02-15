ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Here's how to get $10 off any purchase at QVC right now

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylx0R_0eFC36MT00
Here's how to get $10 off any purchase at QVC right now. Reviewed/QVC

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're shopping for home, beauty, apparel or electronics, QVC is a haven of great finds at even better prices. The popular online retailer is home to some of our favorite brands, like KitchenAid , Ugg , Dyson and Apple , many of which are often discounted. Right now, you can save even more at QVC if you spend at least $25.

First-time shoppers can take $10 off any purchase of $25 or more at QVC with the code SURPRISE at checkout. Not your first time at QVC? No worries—you can save $10 off your next purchase of $25 or more with the code HELLO10 at checkout. Wins (and savings!) all around.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

If you're looking to cozy up your wardrobe this season, snag the ever-popular Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan for $79.98, compared to its usual price of $178. With an additional $10 off, your total will be just $69.98. Barefoot Dreams is a celebrity-favorite brand whose fans include Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson. The CozyChic cardigan constantly sells out online, and customers rave that it's super soft and warm, yet lightweight and breathable.

Coffee lovers can also scoop up the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart coffee maker at QVC for $179.99 with the $10 off savings—that's $40 off its usual price of $219.99. The smart coffee maker has five brew settings and six temperatures to choose from, along with a timer feature that allows you to schedule your cup of Joe ahead of time. Plus, this bundle from QVC comes with 48 K-cups, including flavors from Folgers, Krispy Kreme and Caribou Coffee.

These deals—and all the other great ones at QVC—won't last long, so don't hesitate to add them to your cart ASAP.

Shop QVC.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here's how to get $10 off any purchase at QVC right now

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Motley Fool

Here's Why Peloton Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Right Now

After riding the pandemic to greater heights and a 434% stock-price gain in 2020, the once-booming leader in connected fitness, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), has gotten out of shape. Production delays, safety issues, and waning demand have demonstrated a lack of competency by the management team, prompting a monumental sell-off of...
MARKETS
NJ.com

There’s a way to get an Amazon Echo Dot for $5 right now

An Amazon customer favorite is now under $5 — yes, seriously. You can snatch the Echo Dot for just $4.99 cents, with a slight catch. To receive the limited-time offer, you must be a first-time Echo device owner and purchase a one-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. The offer is ongoing until supplies last.
RETAIL
CNET

You Can Now Get Girl Scout Cookies Delivered by DoorDash. Here's How

Trying to track down a local Girl Scout troop selling Samoas or Thin Mints? This year you don't have to spend time driving around in search of your favorite cookies because you can now order them through DoorDash and have them delivered on the same day. (See how we ranked all the Girl Scout cookie flavors.)
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Maker#Flipboard#Caribou Coffee#Reviewed Qvc#Barefoot Dreams#Cozychic#Folgers#Krispy Kreme
purewow.com

Psst...You Can Get a Ton of Vacuums on Sale Right Now (Including $100 Off of Roombas)

While some fantasize about designer handbags and shoes, we've recently been dreaming of a new vacuum. Why? Well, because these suckers make cleaning your home easier than ever—some don't even require you to lift a finger (yes, we're talking about Robot models). So while casually online shopping, we were surprised to discover tons of deals on best-selling vacuums right now. From up to $100 off on a cult-favorite iRobot Roomba to a $60 deal on Bissell's top-selling model and more, these are some of the best vacuum markdowns we've seen this year. So if you've been itching to buy one, now is your chance. Here are seven of the best deals to take advantage of.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

Large Pantries Are Trending—Here's How to Fake It in Any Space

Whether your home is designed to prioritize food storage areas or not, there is one thing that many of us can agree on—having a pantry space is a definite perk. But in smaller homes, storage can be scarce. More often than not, you’ll see shelves and cabinets stocked with necessities—all organized in a way that only the homeowner understands. In larger spaces, pantries are typically present—again, organized with intention, and perhaps a bit more wiggle room.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

Here's How to Get 50% Off on Valentine's Day at Starbucks

Here's how to get a Valentine's Day deal at Starbucks!. This deal is available only for Starbucks Delivers orders placed on the Uber Eats app and not offered on the Starbucks app or in stores. Place an order on Uber Eats and get 50% off, up to $10 off, with...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Le Creuset mugs, casserole dishes and more are half price at TK Maxx right now – here’s how to buy them

When it comes to kitchenware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. So much so, retailers frequently try to recreate the brand’s bestselling designs (case in point: Aldi’s collection of cast-iron dishes) to lure customers in. The luxury cookware makes for great gifts, whether that’s for a housewarming, wedding, or just for you. But its high-end designs come at a high price. Fans of the French brand will know its kitchen essentials will set you back a hefty amount. But we’ve got some good news: TK Maxx is currently offering up to 70 per cent off a wide range of...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

392K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy