ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi says online criticism 'did hurt me a little bit'

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

BEIJING — There is a California-born teenager competing for host China at the 2022 Winter Olympics receiving online hate, and it's not free skier Eileen Gu.

Quite contrary to the adulation that Gu has received for embracing China, women's figure skater Zhu Yi faced harsh online criticism in China after she fell during the women's short program in the team event early in the Olympics.

Zhu, who moved to China last year after living the first 18 years of her life in southern California, crashed into the wall and finished last.

The performance dropped China from third to fifth. According to CNN, the hashtag "Zhu Yi Has Fallen" reached 200 million views on the social media website Weibo. Zhu, whose American name is Beverly, also had been criticized online for not speaking fluent Chinese.

“In the beginning, (the comments) did hurt me a little bit," Zhu said Tuesday. "Of course, I was able to just see it from a different light. And just use it to my own advantage.”

On Tuesday, Zhu ended the individual short program ranked 27th out of 30, meaning she didn't qualify for Thursday's free skate.

BEIJING TEXT ALERTS: Get behind-the-scenes access to the Winter Olympics

FOLLOW THE CHASE FOR GOLD: Sign up for the Olympic newsletter and never miss a moment

USA MEDAL COUNT: Full list of every medal won by Team USA at Beijing Games

WHO LEADS THE MEDAL COUNT? How each country performed at the Winter Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM4uf_0eFC34b100
Chinese-American Zhu Yi finished 27th in the short program. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Zhu has consulted with a sports psychologist through Team China, she said, to help navigate the difficult time.

"At first, it was very hard to transition to China, especially within a sports team," Zhu said. "When you’re enclosed in an area with everybody, I wasn’t used to that."

Zhu said she has no regrets choosing to represent China and that she was grateful for the support she has received from both the U.S. and China.

"I just hope that from now on more people will understand the situation before they go on the internet and express their feelings," the 19-year-old said.

She added: “Honestly, being Chinese-American, there’s a lot of good things from both sides and you use this to your advantage. I’m able to speak English. I’m able to speak Chinese, of course, my Chinese needs to improve. It’s only been a year of me living back here. I’m proud to be Chinese-American.”

And what would Zhu tell the people lobbing insults on social media?

“I would say I’m Beverly Yi Zhu and I am a normal girl trying to live out her Olympic experience and enjoy this time as a figure skater,” she said.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi says online criticism 'did hurt me a little bit'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eileen Gu’s Instagram comment causes fury in China

Olympic gold medal freestyle skier Eileen Gu has upset some social media users with her comments about using VPNs in China.The "Great Firewall of China" blocks numerous sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and YouTube. The government prefers to use local companies, registered in China, so it can have more control over their operations, tax, and content it deems sensitive.Throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics, the pro-skier has been uploading inspirational posts about her experience at the games on Instagram, a blocked site, prompting one user to ask how she's allowed to use the restricted platform.“Why can you use Instagram...
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skater#Usa Today Sports#Beijing#Chinese#Cnn#Fallen#American#Team Usa#Usa Today Sports Zhu#Team China
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
USA Today
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Slate

The United States Is an Olympics Coward

The biggest controversy of the 2022 Winter Olympics is now, in some ways, a moot point. Gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to compete in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned substance in December, finished a surprising fourth in the women’s figure skating competition on Thursday. Given that she didn’t win an individual medal, the 15-year-old Russian won’t have one revoked after the Games, though it’s unclear what might happen to the gold she won in the team event.
SPORTS
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.It was flying over the international waters, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The US navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it occurred during “routine operations”, injuring seven sailors, including the pilot, who...
MILITARY
Fox News

Chinese officials interrupt live TV broadcast, push reporter out of frame

Chinese officials could be seen in a viral video Friday attempting to end the live broadcast of a Dutch television reporter at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Our correspondent was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the Dutch station, NOS Journaal, tweeted Friday along with the video. "Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."
CHINA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

392K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy