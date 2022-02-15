ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAFS' Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Expecting First Baby Together: 'We're So Blessed'

By Georgia Slater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmani Aliyya and Woody Randall are going to be parents!. The Married at First Sight stars, who appeared on season 11 of the show, are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced Tuesday as they marked their second anniversary. "We're so blessed to be able to embark on...

CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Alina Officially Fired By TLC, But What About Caleb?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has a lot of engaging storylines fans are interested in, though much of that’s overshadowed as of late due to the ongoing drama with Season 5 star Alina Kozhevnikova. Many past posts from Alina’s social media contained numerous racial slurs and other instances of racism, which led to calls for her dismissal from the franchise. Rumors surfaced earlier this week that TLC fired her, and today we have confirmation from the network that is the case. With that said, what does this mean for her American suitor Caleb Greenwood?
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
E! News

Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Her Vogue Debut at Just 9 Months Old

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. At 9 months old, Naomi Campbell's daughter is already a cover star. For her magazine debut, the tot—whose name has yet to be revealed—graced the cover of British Vogue alongside her supermodel mom. "She loves the light," Campbell raved to the magazine for their March cover. "She's inquisitive. She was looking at everyone–she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."
TODAY.com

Mom of famed octuplets posts 13th birthday tribute to kids

Natalie Suleman's octuplets are officially teenagers. Suleman, who previously went by Nadya, shot to fame in 2009 after giving birth to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai. In a post on Friday, she celebrated the kids and their unusual sibling status. "You are all growing into some...
People

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Moments With Their Grandchildren

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a love story for the ages, and that includes their adorably close-knit family. Together, the duo are parents to four children: Boston Russell, from Kurt's previous marriage to Season Hubley; Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from Goldie's previous marriage to Bill Hudson; and their son Wyatt Russell, whom they welcomed in July 1986.
People

