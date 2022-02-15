MoneyWatch: Subscription streaming services raising prices

It’s been two years since MoviePass, the subscription service that let moviegoers attend as many theatrical films as they wanted for a (financially unsustainable) monthly fee, finally and completely shut down. The company announced its $10 a month for up to 30 movies a month in theaters (one per day) back in the summer of 2017, and the deal proved so impossibly great, that millions of people signed up, and MoviePass began losing money faster than a movie about Mars needing moms. The company tried all sorts of changes and gimmicks — surge pricing, offering only certain movies each day, charging customers different prices based on where they live — but in the end, nothing solved the core problem of the impossibility of trying to turn a profit on a business where you offer people the equivalent of $300+ worth of movie tickets for $10 a month.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO