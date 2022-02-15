ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoneyWatch: Subscription streaming services raising prices

Cover picture for the articleStreaming services, once seen as a cheaper alternative...

WJBF.com

6 free streaming platforms for you, as other services prices rise

(WJBF) – In 2022, streaming services are what people rely on to be entertained at home. Whether you’re casually watching HULU along with your cable or if all you watch is streamable programming, there’s a strong chance that there’s some sort of streaming service in your life.
WKRC

After roping in cord-cutters, streaming services are hiking their prices

LOS ANGELES (CBS News/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Many Americans ditched cable TV years ago, thinking they could save money by subscribing to streaming networks. But keeping up with content in the age of streaming isn't just a timesuck, it's expensive. Streaming services including Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix...
CBS News

Ultimate guide to streaming in 2022: Which streaming service is right for you?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With so much content out there to watch, from movies to TV shows to docuseries, from reunion specials to sporting...
Variety

AMC Networks Reaches More Than 9 Million Paid Streaming Subscribers by End of 2021

Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks reached more than 9 million paid streaming subscribers by the end of 2021, the company revealed while reporting its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings Wednesday. It also beat Wall Street’s expectations for both its Q4 revenue and profit. AMC Networks previously said it expected to have 9 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2021, and forecast between 20 million to 25 million paid subscribers across its streaming services by 2025. The company has now hit (and exceeded) that first benchmark and says it’s pacing to achieve the long-term target as well. That streaming sub tally...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Hits 32.8M Subscribers As ViacomCBS Streaming Ad Revenue Rises

Paramount+, which will soon hit its one-year anniversary, has hit 32.8 million subscribers, ViacomCBS revealed on Tuesday as part of its quarterly earnings. The company, which also announced a name rebrand from ViacomCBS to just “Paramount” on Tuesday, added 9.4 million subscribers in the fourth quarter for a total of 54 million total subscribers to offerings that also include Showtime OTT.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount+ to Stream All Sister Studio Movies Beginning in 2024'A Quiet Place Part III' Arriving in 2025Paramount+ to Launch in France With Canal+ Partnership According to the company’s earnings announcement, Paramount+ subscriptions were driven by films and TV...
Axios

Alaska Airlines debuts subscription service for flights

Alaska Airlines is taking a flyer on a subscription service, joining the recurring-payment ranks of Netflix, Amazon and Peloton as the travel industry recovers from its pandemic woes. Why it matters: The subscription economy is taking over more areas of our lives, offering new payment and service options while threatening...
99.5 WKDQ

MoviePass Subscription Service Plans Summer Relaunch

It’s been two years since MoviePass, the subscription service that let moviegoers attend as many theatrical films as they wanted for a (financially unsustainable) monthly fee, finally and completely shut down. The company announced its $10 a month for up to 30 movies a month in theaters (one per day) back in the summer of 2017, and the deal proved so impossibly great, that millions of people signed up, and MoviePass began losing money faster than a movie about Mars needing moms. The company tried all sorts of changes and gimmicks — surge pricing, offering only certain movies each day, charging customers different prices based on where they live — but in the end, nothing solved the core problem of the impossibility of trying to turn a profit on a business where you offer people the equivalent of $300+ worth of movie tickets for $10 a month.
CinemaBlend

Peacock Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included

At this point, there’s a high probability you have a free Peacock subscription, even if you forgot about it until I mentioned it just now. Now that you’re back from checking to make sure you haven’t been paying for Peacock Premium without knowing about it for the past few months (totally not saying that’s happened to me before), you may be thinking about signing up for it to see what all the fuss is about, especially with some of those great and exciting original shows and all those great movies.
MarketWatch

Amazon increases Prime subscription price in U.S. as membership tops 200 million

Amazon.com Inc. is increasing the price of its Prime subscription service in the U.S. for the first time since 2018. revealed holiday earnings that handily beat Wall Street’s expectations. The new price will be $139 a year, up from $119 previously, or $14.99 a month, up from $12.99. The new price will apply to renewals that take place after March 25, and new subscriptions as of Feb. 18.
Apple Insider

Amazon Prime raising annual subscription to $139

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The cost of an annual Amazon Prime subscription is to rise $20, to $139, while the monthly fee rises $2 to $14.99.
newmilfordspectrum.com

Customers Calling to 'Cancel' Amazon Prime After New Price Hikes Announced

Bad news for loyal Amazon shoppers. Annual Prime memberships will increase from $119 to $138, while monthly subscriptions will increase from $12.99 to $14.99, the first time increases in the service have been implemented since 2018. Suffice it to say, customers and Amazon fans were less than thrilled about the...
CNET

DirecTV Stream Rolls Out Nearly 250 PBS Channels Nationwide

Public broadcasting just took another step into the streaming world. DirecTV Stream now offers nearly 250 PBS stations live, allowing subscribers to watch local news and events programming as well as national shows like PBS Newshour, Masterpiece, Frontline and Antiques Roadshow. When DirecTV Stream began its PBS rollout in November,...
Deadline

Paramount+ Adding Showtime Programming In Enlarged Service Costing $12 A Month; Individual Apps To Remain Available

Paramount+ will add Showtime programming to subscribers paying a bundled price of $12 a month (or $15 without ads) starting this summer. The upgrade option and blending of programming follows an initial bundling effort last fall that was mainly a bid to drive more customer acquisition with discount pricing. Similar to Disney’s bundle, though, the services have remained separate. In the new iteration, subscribers to Paramount+ will be able to upgrade to a combined subscription and gain access to Showtime programming. Ads, of course, will not be served during Showtime programming, per the premium outlet’s longtime policy. In that respect, the service...
Deadline

AMC, WE TV Set Deal With Comcast, Charter And Cox For Addressable Ads In Each Hour Of Original Programming In 2022

AMC Networks has set a deal with major cable providers Comcast, Charter and Cox for addressable ads to be shown in each hour of original programming on AMC and WE tv in 2022. The agreement is a significant step forward for the pay-TV business, which has sought for years to roll out addressable technology at scale. Comcast, Charter and Cox have a combined reach into 35 million U.S. households. In keeping with fast-growing digital advertising, linear TV addressability means that individual viewers and households are shown specific ads based on a range of data points beyond age and gender. The experience...
