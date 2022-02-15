ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin set for stunning WWE return aged 57 at Wrestlemania 38 after having ring built in his home

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxyB3_0eFC2oxH00

STONE COLD Steve Austin is being lined up for to a shocking WWE return at WrestleMania 38.

The legendary Texas Rattlesnake became the biggest name in the wrestling business back in the 1990s during the iconic Attitude Era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4XPX_0eFC2oxH00
Stone Cold Steve Austin could be set for a stunning wrestling returned aged 57 Credit: WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXs4Q_0eFC2oxH00
The legend recently had a ring built at his home

His bitter rivalry with WWE owner Vince McMahon made him a huge star with fans, and his famous ‘Austin 3:16’ t-shirt remains one of the company’s best-selling merchandise to this date.

Austin called time on his epic career in the squared-circle in 2003 as he lost to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the main event of WrestleMania XIX.

However, now it seems that the six-time WWE champion could be pulling on the famous black trunks and boots again at the age of 57 in his home state of Texas.

A report from Fightful Select states that WWE has made 'significant overtures' to Austin about an in-ring return at Mania - which takes place over two-nights on April 2 and 3.

PW Insider then reported that the company reached out to the six-time world champion in late December/early January to ‘gauge his interest in doing something at the show’.

They also claimed that ‘in the weeks that followed there had been zero confirmation within WWE from any source that Austin agreed to physically wrestle at Wrestlemania 38’.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

McMahon allegedly wanted him to compete in a one-off send-off match in front of the Texas audience.

And to add further fuel to the fire that a comeback could be on the cards, it has now emerged that Austin has recently had a wrestling ring built at his Broken Skull Ranch home.

Highspots posted snaps of some of their team at the ranch and revealed they had constructed a squared-circle for him.

Fans are now beginning to speculate that Kevin Owens - who now uses the legend’s Stunner as his finisher - will be the man to face Austin.

He is currently out of the title picture and has no match lined-up for WrestleMania, but he has spent the last few weeks trash-talking about Texas.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
FanSided

WWE rumors: Huge WrestleMania return possible for Kevin Owens program

Multiple reports indicate that WWE is trying to get a huge opponent to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 is on the horizon, and is set to take place across Apr. 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With the event taking place across two nights, it sounds as though WWE is planning on pulling out all of the stops for it.
WWE
PWMania

More News On Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling For WWE

As reported earlier, WWE has reportedly made a significant overture towards WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word on if Austin is interested in wrestling his first match in almost 20 years, but WWE is hoping he will come out of retirement for The Grandest Stage of Them All in his home state. The report also noted how word from within WWE is that at the very least, most expect Austin will have some sort of physical role at WrestleMania, but some do believe he will wrestle a match. It was reported a few months back that WWE wanted Austin to appear for some sort of role at WrestleMania in Texas, but now they want him to come out of retirement.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38: Latest Update on Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Steve Austin was at the center of multiple reports on Monday night, as both Fightful Select and PWInsider reported WWE had recently reached out to "Stone Cold" to see if he could be involved in a match at WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas. Neither report said anything had been agreed to, though Sean Ross Sapp did note the hypothetical match would be against Kevin Owens who went on an anti-Texas tirade on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Dave Meltzer then gave an update via Wrestling Observer Radio hours later.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Stone Cold#Fightful Select#Pw Insider#Ts Cs#Broken Skull Ranch
SPORTbible

WWE Reportedly In Talks With Stone Cold Steve Austin About Making A Comeback

The WWE is reportedly in talks with wrestling royalty 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin about potentially making his long-awaited comeback at WrestleMania 38 this year. Stone Cold, a man who is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, called time on his decorated career back in 2003 following a string of knee and neck injuries.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin Had New Wrestling Ring Built At His Ranch Last August

With reports surfacing of Steve Austin’s possible in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, fans on social media have pointed out how the WWE Hall of Famer had a ring built at his Broken Skull Ranch in Nevada last August. As seen in the tweet below, High Spots visited Austin’s ranch...
WWE
Popculture

WWE Reportedly Looking to Bring in Major Legend for WrestleMania Match

WWE is ready to bring back a major Superstar for WrestleMania. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE has made an overture to get "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. There is no word on if Austin is ready to compete in a match, but it would be fitting since WrestleMania 38 will take place in his home state of Texas.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Notes On WWE Pitching A Ring Return To Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was reportedly contacted about a WrestleMania 38 appearance back in late December or early January. As noted earlier, WWE has reportedly made a significant overture towards Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word on if Austin is interested in wrestling his first match in almost 20 years, but WWE is hoping he will come out of retirement for The Grandest Stage of Them All in his home state. The report also noted how word from within WWE is that at the very least, most expect Austin will have some sort of physical role at WrestleMania, but some do believe he will wrestle a match. It was reported a few months back that WWE wanted Austin to appear for some sort of role at WrestleMania in Texas, but now they want him to come out of retirement.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

We're Live, Pal: Cody Rhodes out of AEW, Steve Austin WrestleMania rumors

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal as Andrew Zarian and I are back to talk about two giant pro wrestling stories. We spend the first 40 minutes of the show talking about Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW before discussing the possibility of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania.
WWE
FanSided

Five must see Stone Cold Steve Austin matches for new fans

One of the greatest wrestlers to step foot inside of a professional wrestling ring could be coming out of retirement for his first match in twenty years. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the WWE is discussing doing a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match at Wrestlemania 38. If Steve Austin steps into the ring against Owens at Wrestlemania, it would be his first match since facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 19.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Talks Steve Austin Not Working With Him In 2002

Brock Lesnar had one of the best rookie years in the history of WWE. He faced some of the top names in the history of professional wrestling, and beat almost all of them, during his rapid rise up the card. “I got to wrestle (Hulk) Hogan,” Lesnar recalled on The...
WWE
PWMania

New Report On A Possible Opponent For Steve Austin

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is expected to return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. While nothing is official, WWE recently started talking with Austin and he’s had a wrestling ring set up at his home. While Austin vs. Kevin Owens...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

KB’s Review: A Stone Cold American Nightmare

There are weeks when I start this column with almost no idea what I should be talking about. While there might be a major wrestling story going on, it might be something that I had already talked about recently or there just isn’t enough to write a full column about it. Then there are weeks like this one, when there are two major stories that I can’t pick between. Therefore, I’m not going to try, meaning that this week we’ll be having a pair of mini columns about the two biggest wrestling stories of the week.
WWE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
326K+
Followers
7K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy