ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's decision to punish Romelu Lukaku following bombshell interview in Italy was 'overzealous nonsense', says Garth Crooks... who credits Chelsea forward for working 'his way back to form' to lead side to Club World Cup glory

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel's decision to punish Romelu Lukaku for his interview in December has been slammed by Garth Crooks as 'overzealous nonsense'.

The Blues £97.5million club-record signing delivered a bombshell interview in December in which he confessed to being unhappy under Thomas Tuchel and added that 'he knows' he will return to the Serie A giants.

Lukaku was fined at least a week's wages and was forced to issue a grovelling apology to the club and the fans soon afterwards after being dropped for the 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITyfv_0eFC2f0k00
Thomas Tuchel (L) has been slammed by Garth Crooks for 'overzealous nonsense' regarding his treatment of Romelu Lukaku (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRaQ6_0eFC2f0k00
Lukaku was fined after an interview in which he confessed being unhappy under German
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20z9yv_0eFC2f0k00
 He had to issue a grovelling apology to fans and was dropped for the Liverpool game

The Belgian has since returned and scored the first goal in the 2-1 win against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday, having already netted the winner against Saudi side Al-Hilal in the semi-final three days before.

But Crooks believes the previous ordeal could have cost Chelsea, but praised the 28-year-old for knuckling down and leading the Blues to victory in the only competition they had not previously won in their history.

'I said Thomas Tuchel would need Romelu Lukaku and so it is proving,' Crooks told BBC Sport.

'The overzealous nonsense by the Chelsea manager in sanctioning the Belgium striker after he fell for the flattery of an interviewer in Italy almost cost Tuchel and the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWRn8_0eFC2f0k00
The Belgian has since returned and scored in both games leading to Club World Cup glory

'Instead Lukaku apologised when other strikers of similar calibre might have put two fingers up to the manager and made for the exit.

'All credit to Lukaku, who has knuckled down and worked his way back to form with regular appearances, which is all the £97.5m player wanted in the first place.

'Lukaku led the line brilliantly against Palmeiras and was instrumental in Chelsea winning the Club World Cup for the first time in their history. Not a bad return.'

It comes after ex-Chelsea star Geremi claimed Lukaku's criticism of Thomas Tuchel in the bombshell Sky Italia interview was 'misunderstood and misinterpreted'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcABF_0eFC2f0k00
Lukaku scored against Al-Hilal and Palmeiras as Chelsea won their first Club World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoEJW_0eFC2f0k00
But Crooks (right) believes the whole ordeal could have cost the German boss and the club

He told the Daily Mirror: 'I think that there was a lot of misunderstanding and misinterpretation about what happened.

'His attitude says that he is happy, so I think it was all misinterpreted about what he said.

'Of course, I think he can still give more, but he is trying. Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world and every club would love to have him in the squad.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Geremi
Person
Garth Crooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Serie A#Belgian#Saudi#Bbc Sport
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA issue warning to Wayne Rooney over his claims he 'wore longer studs' as he 'wanted to hurt someone' during a Man United game against Chelsea in 2006 despite the Derby boss insisting it 'was just a feeling'

Wayne Rooney has been warned by the Football Association over comments he made suggesting he once wore long studs during a match 'to injure someone'. Rooney spoke about wearing different studs during a 2006 match between his old club Manchester United and Chelsea, captained by his England team-mate John Terry.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Europa League round-up: High-flying LaLiga side Real Betis beat Zenit St Petersburg in five-goal thriller while Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol take a 2-0 victory over Portuguese side Braga

Real Betis beat Zenit St Petersburg in a five goal thriller in one of the highlights as the Europa League got back underway on Thursday. Zenit came from two goals down to level things things up with the side sitting third in the LaLiga standings before Andres Guardado scored the winner to give the Spanish side the advantage going into the second-leg.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

298K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy