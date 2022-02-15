ICU wards both 88% occupied for all patients in Omaha metro

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported in its daily, emailed COVID-19 report that 263 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, the health department received four COVID-19-related death certificates for an unvaccinated man over 85 and three women between 70 and 85, two of whom were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,042.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Monday :



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 210 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 88% rate with 37 staffed beds available.

Fifty-one adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 16 beds available.

There are 279 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

This includes 271 adults and eight pediatric cases.

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twenty-five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 141,099 .

Upcoming DCHD vaccination clinics:

Wednesday

Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer 5-plus.

Thursday

Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Rd. 5-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Omaha North High Magnet School, 4410 N. 36th St. 5-7 p.m. All vaccines.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines.

