When you think of the Buffalo Bills these days, it's hard not to think of their dynamic duo on offense of Quarterback Josh Allen, and Wide Reciever Stefon Diggs. The two have been nearly unstoppable since Diggs was traded to The Bills in 2020. Diggs set an NFL record as the fastest receiver to surpass 100 catches with his new team, plus he broke the Bills record for receiving yards in a season with 1,535. And the cherry on top, he led all receivers in the NFL with 127 catches in his first season in Buffalo.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO