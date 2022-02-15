2 arrested, 1 wanted in Valentine’s Day shooting in Newport

The Newport Police are continuing to investigate a double shooting which occurred in the early morning hours on February 14th. At approximately 1:17am, officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport located at 3 Farewell Street for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a shooting. Two victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where 1 victim succumbed to injuries. The decedent, identified as Yordi Arevalo died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Investigation showed a verbal argument took place prior to the shooting.

As a result of the investigation information from Patrol Units and Detectives resulted in obtaining an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant for Shamik Steele for Murder and Felony Assault. An Affidavit and Arrest Warrant was also obtained for Xavier Perry and Duane Logan for Conspiracy to commit Murder. Xavier Perry was located on 2/14/22 at approximately 0915 hours by patrol units, he was taken into custody without incident. In addition, the Detective Division with assistance from Middletown and Tiverton Police, developed information that Shamik Steele was staying at a residence in West Warwick. On 02/15/22, Newport Police Detectives, with the assistance of State Police, West Warwick, Coventry, and East Providence Police Departments located Shamik Steele at a residence in West Warwick and took him into custody without incident. Newport Police Detectives are continuing to gather more information for this incident and there is still an active Arrest Warrant for Duane Logan at the time of this release.

Both Steele and Perry were arraigned today in District Court on the charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Felony Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm during a crime of violence, both were Held without Bail at the ACI. This investigation is still ongoing and Newport Police encourages anyone with any information on this incident or the whereabouts of Duane Logan to contact Detective Stephen Carrig at scarrig@cityofnewport.com or call 401-847-1306 for immediate assistance.

