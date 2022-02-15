ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxmbd_0eFC1pU900

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.

The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring , meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem , the UK energy regulator, announced that the energy price cap , the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year, would rise by 54 per cent from 1 April.

From that date, the cap will increase from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers will meanwhile see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has since announced an aid package for British households worth a combined £350 in an attempt to soothe the “sting” of rocketing bills but, for many, this will simply not be enough.

All of which means that many homeowners are desperately looking for ways to reduce their domestic energy demands at a time when popular money-saving expert Martin Lewis and the price comparison site MoneySupermarket are both warning against switching suppliers until the market stabilises.

The BBC, for one, has suggested a number of measures that together could help to reduce household bills by £118 : dropping the temperature on the thermostat by one degree (worth £55 per year), using LED light bulbs only (£30), draught-proofing windows and doors (£25) and running the washing machine or dishwasher once less per week (£8).

Another fruitful avenue of inquiry is to cut down on household devices that are slowly eating up power as they idle on standby.

Recent research by the energy supplier Utilita identified the following seven items as the worst culprits for energy waste in this manner:

Games consoles

Daily cost of being on standby: 4.44p

Annual cost: £16.24

TVs

Daily cost: 4.44p

Annual cost: £16.24

Printers/scanners

Daily cost: 1.78p

Annual cost: £6.50

Baby monitors

Daily cost: 1.33p

Annual cost: £4.87

Laptops

Daily cost: 1.33p

Annual cost: £4.87

Smart speakers

Daily cost: 1.33p

Annual cost: £4.87

Phone chargers

Daily cost: 0.003p

Annual cost: 32p

While those costs are relatively negligible on a daily basis, having one of each plugged in adds an unnecessary £53.91 to your annual bill that could simply be cut by switching them off when not in use.

“Standby mode is a real energy drainer – some items use the same amount of energy as when they’re switched on,” said Utilita’s sustainability lead Archie Lasseter. “In each home, leaving just one TV on standby can waste up to £16 of electricity a year, which is a staggering £432m for all UK households.”

The company also found that an astonishing 30 per cent of UK homes have at least one device plugged into an outlet on standby that has not actually been used in a year or more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TfL junk food ad ban linked to less buying of high fat, salt and sugar products

A ban on junk food advertising by Transport for London is estimated to have contributed to a 1,000 calorie decrease in unhealthy purchases in consumers’ weekly household shopping, according to a study.The biggest effects were seen for chocolate and confectionery, with an almost 20% decrease in average weekly household purchases of energy from these products, research led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) found.The fall works out to be about 385 calories per person per week, equivalent to every Londoner in the study buying about 1.5 fewer standard-size bars of milk chocolate each week.The ban is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Landlords demand rent guarantees as living cost crisis hits tenants

Soaring rental costs, tumbling availability, and economic uncertainty is fuelling the increasing demand for rent guarantees as cautious landlords seek to protect their revenues from the knock-on effects of the cost of living crisis.The number of landlords asking for a guarantor has risen by 36 per cent in four years, according to new data. At the same time the average cost of rent reached a 13-year high of £969 in the last quarter of 2021, an 8.3 per cent annual rise, Zoopla has warned.Rent now accounts for 37 per cent of gross income for a single earner and average rents...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Number of green jobs in Scotland falls again, ONS figures reveal

The number of green jobs in Scotland has fallen again with businesses making less money, official figures suggest.Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates reveal that employment in the low carbon and renewable energy sector dropped from 21,400 full-time jobs in 2019 to 20,500 in 2020.It is the fourth consecutive year that job numbers have decreased, down from 24,000 in 2016.Scottish business turnover in the low carbon and renewable energy economy was estimated to be £5.5 billion as part of the £41.2 billion recorded across the UK.Turnover was down from £5.7 billion the year before, with the UK-wide figure down from £42.6...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Banking Hub company will help maintain access to cash

A new company will help to make sure there are sufficient cash services across the UK.In December, the Cash Action Group (CAG), made up of major banks, the Post Office and others, said any community facing the closure of a core cash service, such as a bank branch or cash machine, will have its needs assessed by ATM network Link.If Link determines that a new banking hub is required, the banks have committed to set one up.Banking hubs involve banks working jointly to offer basic cash services on high streets, with spaces for people to speak to their own bank.The fact...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Insurers offer advice to households hit by storm damage

Households dealing with storm damage are urged to contact their insurer for help and advice as soon as possible, keep any emergency repair receipts and not to automatically throw away damaged items.As Storm Eunice approaches, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said providers will do everything they can to help customers recover as quickly as possible, should the conditions cause damage to their property.Home insurance, commercial business policies and comprehensive motor insurance all cover damage caused by storms.Storm Dudley has already left properties without power and caused travel disruption as it swept through parts of the UK on Wednesday and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
HOMELESS
The Independent

Why is the UK suffering a cost-of-living squeeze and what action is being taken?

Households are facing the highest inflation for nearly 30 years and more pain is on the horizon with rocketing energy bills and a tax hike due this spring.Calls are growing for the Government to do more to tackle the cost of living squeeze, including axing April’s planned national insurance increase.What is driving rocketing inflation, what action is being taken and what can we expect over the next few months?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.This has...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Almost half of Britons know little or nothing about National Insurance rise’

Voters are split on the forthcoming National Insurance rise – but almost half know very little or nothing about the tax increase.National Insurance contributions are due to go up by 1.25 percentage points in April as consumers face mounting cost-of-living pressures.The tax rise will come on top of soaring energy bills and escalating UK inflation, which has hit a fresh 30-year high of 5.5%, it was announced on Wednesday.With the National Insurance rise due to take effect in April, Britons are still split over whether it is the right or the wrong decisionTrinh Tu, Ipsos UKBut despite the National Insurance...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Appliances#Cost Of Living#Energy Market#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#British#Moneysupermarket
BBC

Living costs hit fresh 30-year high as households squeezed

The cost of living hit a fresh 30-year high last month as energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts. Prices surged by 5.5% in the 12 months to January, up from 5.4% in December, increasing the squeeze on household budgets. Inflation is now...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK inflation hits new 30-year high of 5.5% as cost of living crisis continues

UK inflation has increased to 5.5 per cent, the highest in nearly three decades, amid the tightening cost of living squeeze. The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation hit 5.4 per cent in December and remains at a near 30-year high after rising to 5.5 per cent in January. Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said clothing and footwear were among the factors behind the rise. But inflation is soaring across the economy, driving CPI up to more than double the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.“Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month...
BUSINESS
BBC

Broadband firms urged to offer deals to low-income families

Media regulator Ofcom has urged all broadband firms to support low-income homes by offering discounted packages known as "social tariffs". Ofcom has found that only 55,000 out of 4.2 million homes in receipt of Universal Credit are using discounted rates. It means households on benefits are missing out on an...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
BBC

Cost of living crisis: NI food producers 'have to pass on rising costs'

With latest figures indicating that the cost of living has hit a 30-year high, people across Northern Ireland are continuing to feel the squeeze. Food prices are soaring - but, according to the chairman of one of Northern Ireland's largest bakeries, a "tidal wall" of rising costs means it has no choice but to pass those price rises on to consumers.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Hike in cost of living ‘yet to hit demand for travel’

The rising cost of living is expected to hit consumer confidence but there is little sign so far of it hampering the rebound in holiday demand. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation is at a 30-year high, forecast to hit 6% this month and exceed 7% in April. Yet consumer markets analyst Mintel insisted travel “will remain a consumer priority”.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Millions of low-income families ‘missing out on annual broadband saving’

New research from Ofcom has revealed only 1% of eligible households have taken up special discounted broadband packages. Ofcom has called on the UK’s internet providers to do more to help low-income families save on their broadband bills as it was revealed only 1% have taken advantage of discounted deals.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Cost of living: Most Welsh households to get £150 payments

Most households in Wales will receive a £150 payment as part of plans to tackle the rising cost of living. The Welsh government said it would match the council tax rebate planned in England for homes in bands A to D. The payments in Wales will also be for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Black households face being hit harder by cost-of-living crisis as most have less than £1,500 savings

Black households face being disproportionately impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, according to analysis which shows nearly four in five have less than £1,500 in savings.More than half a million Black adults have no savings at all to fall back on, according to figures compiled by the Labour Party, which attacked the government’s “failure to tackle deep-seated structural inequalities”.Families in England face having their household budgets slashed by £1,200 amid soaring energy bills and tax hikes.The analysis, published to mark Race Equality Week, show that more than 1.2 million (78 per cent) adults from households headed by someone from a Black,...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Protestors gather in Bangor

About 50 people took part in a protest about the cost of living crisis. Speakers called for a windfall tax on energy companies amid concerns over rising energy and food bills. Stella Kennedy, who took part in the protest in Bangor, Gwynedd, said it was "insane how much more this crisis is going to affect ordinary people, especially those on low incomes".
PROTESTS
The Independent

Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis

The Irish Government on Thursday is expected to announce a range of measures designed to tackle the spiralling cost of living.It comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the Government has failed to address rising costs and inflation.In recent days, Government ministers had admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee on Thursday afternoon.Government figures, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin, had been promising a package of measures designed to reduce the pressure on households.It has been suggested that a 100 euro household credit on energy bills may be doubled, as part of that package.There has also been speculation that the fuel allowance period could be extended.Sinn Fein has urged the Government to go further, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald asking the Government on Wednesday to introduce a three-year rent freeze to allay costs for renters.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Low paid ‘falling behind on bills and skipping meals’ amid rising cost of living

The rising cost of living is hitting low-paid workers harder than the pandemic as many fall behind on household bills and regularly skip meals, according to a new report.Research by the Living Wage Foundation found that almost one in five workers have taken out a pay-day loan to cover essentials in the past year.A survey of 1,700 workers earning less than the voluntary Real Living Wage found that almost two in five have fallen behind on household bills and a similar number have regularly skipped meals for financial reasons.Almost a third of respondents said they had not been able to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

506K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy