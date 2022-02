The New England Revolution takes on Cavaly AS Tuesday as they open up play in 2022 CONCACAF Champions League play. The Revolution are fresh off a strong run in the MLS regular season. But after losing early in the playoffs, New England will be looking to rebound in Champions League play. The Revs will turn to stars like Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil as the club takes on Cavaly AS out of the Haitian league. This match was originally set to take place Tuesday, but was pushed back to Friday, Feb. 18. Thematch will air on TV in English via FOX Sports 2 and in Spanish via TUDN. Fans without cable can also stream the match via fuboTV, which has a free trial.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO