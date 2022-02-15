ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cycling and walking schemes in Salford and Bury receive funding

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding for a £4.1m scheme to turn a city road into a "people-focused route" to encourage cycling and walking has been approved. The scheme will see a new terraced cycle track, footpath and crossings...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GP plunged 300ft to his death in Lake District at spot where he proposed to wife 27 years earlier

A GP plunged 300ft to his death when revisiting a mountain ridge in Cumbria where he had proposed to his wife nearly three decades earlier.Dr Jamie Butler, who worked as a medic for Manchester City football club, fell from Striding Edge in the Lake District last November.An inquest heard he fell when mist descended on the mountain, resulting in poor visibility.Dr Butler, 54, proposed to wife Margaret on the same spot 27 years earlier in 1994, she said.The couple, from Altrincham in Greater Manchester, had been walking up the mountain together to revisit the beauty spot.They set out early on...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
BBC

Stirling submits UK City of Culture 2025 bid

Stirling has officially submitted its final bid to become the UK's City of Culture 2025. Lines from a collective poem by the people of Stirling are being projected onto the National Wallace Monument to mark the occasion. Local residents had been asked to contribute 25 words for 2025, which were...
POLITICS
BBC

Typhoon fighter jet's sonic boom heard across North West England

A fighter jet has caused a "supersonic boom", which was heard across North West England, an aerospace manufacturer has confirmed. BAE Systems said the boom came from a Typhoon aircraft, which was undergoing testing "in an offshore range area". The British Geological Survey tweeted that the "felt event" was reported...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Storm Eunice: Wales schools shut and trains cancelled

Many schools will shut and all trains cancelled on Friday as Storm Eunice is forecast to batter the country. A "very rare" red warning has been issued for parts of Wales with winds in excess of 90mph expected. People have been warned to stay indoors due to "significant danger to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#Infrastructure#Cycle Track#Greater Manchester#Bbc North West#Instagram
BBC

Deaths of two toddlers prompt calls for road safety improvements

Two crashes that killed two toddlers in a matter of days have prompted calls for improved road safety in Shropshire. A 19-month-old child died in hospital on Monday and an 11-month-old died on Tuesday following crashes near Newport. Shropshire councillor Rob Gittins said there were three or four crashes a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver fined for staying too long at Romford petrol station

A driver has received a £60 parking penalty charge for remaining too long at a petrol station forecourt. Ben Smith, from Basildon, Essex, said he had to wait at the BP garage on Rush Green Road, Romford, east London, after his fuel payment card failed to work. His fleet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Football fans heading to Leeds United hit by rail staff walkout

Football fans and other passengers will be hit by reduced rail services due to a planned staff walkout on Sunday. Leeds United host Manchester United at 14:00 GMT, with lines between the two cities among the affected routes. The pay row involves Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members at...
WORLD
The Independent

Plans for new London road tunnel ‘devastating’ for ‘already UK’s most polluted borough’, campaigners say

A new road tunnel in London - due to start being built within months - will be “devastating” for a local borough that is “already the most polluted” in the UK, according to campaigners. They urged the mayor to scrap plans for the Silvertown Tunnel, claiming it will be incompatible with targets to reduce traffic in the capital and worsen air quality.The call came after a meeting with Seb Dance, the city’s deputy mayor for transport, on Tuesday - the anniversary of the death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah from south London, for which air pollution was a contributing factor. The...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Harrogate: Smart bins to streamline rubbish collections

Rubbish bins that send an alert when they are full are to be trialled in a North Yorkshire town. The £3.6m "smart bins" project will see sensors fitted in up to 87 public bins around the Valley Gardens area in Harrogate from this month. The sensors will measure how...
TRAVEL
BBC

Didcot to bid to be home to Great British Railway headquarters

Didcot is set to put its name forward to become the home of a new national body for the country's railways. South Oxfordshire District Council and Vale of White Horse District Council have confirmed they will be submitting an official expression of interest for the town. It is part of...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Covid: Airport group 'halts dividend payments to councils'

Greater Manchester's 10 councils have been warned they might not receive any dividend from their ownership of an airport group until 2027 because of Covid, a council leader has said. Neil Emmott, leader of Rochdale Council, said it was a "serious blow" as the payment had been a "lifeline". Manchester...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Nottinghamshire father delivers own child for second time

A funeral director has delivered his own child for a second time after his wife went into labour in their campervan. Dad Dominic delivered Alice at the side of a Nottinghamshire road after roadworks stopped him and his wife getting to hospital in time. And the 44-year-old had done the...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy