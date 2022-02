Click here to read the full article. On February 6th, NASCAR tried something off the beaten road, a new type of race for their top skilled drivers that took them back to their days of riding shorter tracks with the first ever Clash at the Coliseum. The Busch beer sponsored event was the battle of titans in racing that it was billed to be, as all of the speedsters that NASCAR fans love were there tearing up the asphalt track for 150 laps at Los Angeles’ Olympic Coliseum. The national televised event premiered on the FOX network and boasted the heavy-hitting...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO