BAY CITY, MI - Funding from the state will be used to help Bay City assess some of its access points on the Saginaw River for possible enhancements. Bay City received a $80,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to asses four water access sites along the Saginaw River. According to EGLE, the grant will help the develop design and construction plans to enhance the four sites to help support the local economy and to enhance tourism.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO