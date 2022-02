A strong cold front will bring the threat of severe weather into the Carolinas late Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level 1 (out of 5) severe threat for our region. Time is on our side as this line will likely lose steam and fall apart as it crosses over the Appalachians and into the WCCB viewing area overnight. However, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. The primary threats will be damaging wind and localized flooding.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO