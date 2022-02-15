Kevin Hart ‘Reality Check’ tour coming to Charlotte

Kevin Hart (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You see him in commercials and on the big screen, and soon fans of comedian Kevin Hart can see him perform live in Charlotte.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte concerts you need to know about ]

Hart is scheduled to bring his 2022 “Reality Check” tour — his first major tour in four years — to the Spectrum Center on Sept. 11.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” the “Jumanji” star said in a news release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Know before you go

The show will be a “phone-free experience,” which means fans will not be permitted to use their cellphones during the performance.

When arriving at the arena, fans will be given a secured pouch to put their phones in. The pouches will be opened once the show ends. If someone needs to use their phone during the show, they can go to one of the designated “phone use areas” within the venue.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the arena by security.

(WATCH: What you need to know: Kevin Hart)

©2022 Cox Media Group