Baylor, coach Dave Aranda agree to extension through 2029

Dave Aranda and Baylor agreed on a contract extension that will keep him on the Bears’ sideline through the 2029 season.

The private school announced the extension Tuesday but did not disclose financial terms.

Aranda led Baylor to a 12-2 record in 2021 — the most wins in school history. The Bears won the Big 12 championship and the Sugar Bowl, finishing the season ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

“Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field,” athletic director Mack B. Rhoades said. “He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. … Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country.”

The Bears were 2-7 in Aranda’s first season in 2020. In the 2021 turnaround, they defeated a school-record five ranked opponents. Aranda was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Baylor hired Aranda, who was the associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, to replace Matt Rhule when he departed to become head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

“I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come,” the 45-year-old Aranda said.

Baylor will kick off the 2022 season at home against FCS opponent Albany on Sept. 3.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

