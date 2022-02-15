ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Ratings: 4400 Hits Lows With Finale

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s yet-to-be-renewed 4400 closed out its freshman run with 240,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating — marking series lows on both counts.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B,” while Season 1 netted a “B-“ ; read post mortem .

The 4400 this season is averaging, with DVR playback factored in, 764,000 viewers and a 0.1 demo rating — outdrawing fellow CW dramas Riverdale , Nancy Drew and Dynasty in total audience and besting only the CW series Two Sentence [sic] Horror Stories in the demo.

Opening The CW’s night, the Sunday-bound March was steady with 330K/0.1.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Primetime broadcast Winter Olympics coverage averaged 7.6 mil and a 1.4.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.8 mil/0.6) and The Cleaning Lady (3.1 mil/0.4) both dipped to season lows.

ABC | The Bachelor (3.1 mil/0.6) was down a tenth in the demo, while Hulu-bound Promised Land ‘s (1.5 mil/0.2) audience slipped for a third straight week.

CBS | Leading out of TPIR at Night (4.5 mil/0.5), Celeb Big Brother (2.5 mil/0.4) was steady week-to-week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

