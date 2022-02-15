ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake Street Dive: Two of Us

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, Lake Street Dive took Halloween to a whole new level with...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Chicago’s The Salt Shed To Open With Shows From Lake Street Dive, Jason Isbell, Fleet Foxes, More

A new music venue is coming to Chicago in the form of The Salt Shed. The former site of the Windy City’s Morton Salt complex will now serve as a sprawling indoor/outdoor concert space. The riverside outdoor concert area will open this summer with a slate of newly announced concerts from Lake Street Dive, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Fleet Foxes, and more.
No Treble

Charles Berthoud: If “Stayin’ Alive” Was The Hardest Song In The World

This time, he runs through the Bee Gees’s “Stayin’ Alive” with a lot of different techniques. He even throws in some keys. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass playing community. Now, we’re asking readers for help. Your donations will be used to cover No Treble's ongoing expenses, and all donations come with a reward. Learn more.
oakpark.com

Candycopia poised for spring arrival on Lake Street

A bounty of candy is headed to Oak Park courtesy of the Mason family. Patrick and Alycia Mason, along with their daughters Addison (11) and Campbell (8), are eager to bring Candycopia to a storefront in the historic Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St. Though they are still awaiting construction permit approvals, the forthcoming candy and ice cream shop is expected to open at the end of April and will be conveniently located across the lobby from a dentist’s office.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Street Dive#Two Of Us#New Level#Halloween#Music
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Beatles, Ed Sullivan, and five songs that changed American music forever

On February 9, 1964, The Beatles stepped onto the stage at CBS Studio 50 in New York City to open an episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. To an accompaniment of ear-splitting screams, the band made their US TV debut watched by a record-breaking 73 million households – an estimated 40% of the US population. The band opened and closed the hour-long show with five songs: All My Loving, Till There Was You and She Loves You during their first set, and I Saw Her Standing There and I Want to Hold Your Hand during the second.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Mick Jagger Recorded And Scrapped Solo Album With Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger's former solo right-hand man, guitarist Jimmy Rip, says that he and Jagger recorded a full solo album with the late-Charlie Watts. Rip revealed that the original version of the Jagger's third album, 1993's Wandering Spirit, was recorded with the Stones' drummer behind the kit. Jimmy Rip, who in...
MUSIC
lakewalesnews.net

Winedown a Great Success for Lake Wales Main Street

A festive February evening and pleasant weather drew hundreds of pedestrians to fill the sidewalks of downtown for the Lake Wales Mainstreet Winedown event. Some two dozen businesses opened their doors to the after-dark social event, offering complementary hors d'oeuvres and beverages to guests who purchased the $20 tickets. Patrons...
udiscovermusic.com

Scorpions Share Third Episode Of ‘Rock Believer’ YouTube Docu-Series

German rock legends Scorpions have shared the third part of their three-part docu-series about the making of their hotly-anticipated new album, Rock Believer. You can watch the episode below. Rock Believer will be released on February 25. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Evanescence Join YouTube Billion Views Club With ‘Bring Me to Life’

The video for Evanescence‘s breakthrough 2003 hit, “Bring Me to Life,” has crossed the billion views mark on YouTube. The dark visual filmed in Romania — which was uploaded to YT in Dec. 2009 — opens with singer Amy Lee dreaming about a long fall from the top of a skyscraper while writhing in bed as the urgent track plays behind her and the rest of the band jams out in another room in the building.
MUSIC
No Treble

Heiko Jung Publishes Bach “Solo Pieces Arranged for Electric Bass” Books

The music of J.S. Bach has resonated with people for hundreds of years, particularly his cello suites. The pieces have also been a great exercise for bassists to test their dexterity and musicality. Heiko Jung’s new set of eBooks lays out the challenge for electric bassists. Bach: 20 Solo...
No Treble

Bassline Publishing Releases “Stuart Hamm Bass Transcriptions – The Early Years”

Stuart Hamm has been creating jaw-dropping music for decades, and now Bassline Publishing is helping you to learn his back catalog. Stuart Hamm Bass Transcriptions – The Early Years is a new 192-page book featuring detailed transcriptions of pieces from his first three albums: Radio Free Albemuth, Kings of Sleep, and The Urge.
MUSIC
No Treble

Jeff Lorber: Night Sky (Live)

Jeff Lorber has been one of my absolute favorites for years. He’s also had one my favorite bassists – Nate Phillips – in his band and on his albums for many years. Here they are performing with veterans Dwight Sills on guitar and the mighty Rayford Griffin on drums!
MUSIC
iheart.com

A Top Ten List Of Classic Rock's Greatest '4th' Albums

The Top Ten Greatest Classic Rock ‘Fourth’ Albums. Historic debut albums are usually done on a shoestring and they somehow grab our attention and alter our path. Sometimes they even stop us in our tracks. Great sophomore albums prove the first wasn’t a lucky accident and the third hints that this band may be hanging around for awhile. Iconic fourth albums reveal the confidence that the band members have in their own muse and their ability to stay focused on that even as the trappings and pitfalls of success beckon.
loudersound.com

Rush announce Moving Pictures 40th anniversary box set for April

Canadian trio Rush have announced a lavish 40th anniversary reissue for the band's eighth studio album, 1981's Moving Pictures, Moving Pictures-40th Anniversary which will be released through UMC on April 15. You can watch an unboxing video for the new reissue below. Moving Pictures remains a pivotal album in the...
ROCK MUSIC
No Treble

Bass of the Week: Igor Krsticevic KIXX Bass

I love finding new instruments and builders I’ve never heard of before, and our bass of the week is a great gem from Croatia. Luthier Igor Krsticevic shared his latest bass with us, which he built for a friend after they commiserated about playing long gigs as they get older. The builder decided to help his friend out, though he doesn’t sell his instruments. Creating musical instruments is a passion and catharsis for Krsticevic, who has been through a lot in his life.
MUSIC
No Treble

The Go-Go’s Announce West Coast Tour Dates

Fresh off of their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Go-Go’s have announced a set of tour dates that will focus on the West Coast. The dates are rescheduled from last year. “We are very pleased to be starting our west coast tour in just...
MUSIC
No Treble

Kenny Werner Releases “Becoming The Instrument”

Pianist Kenny Werner’s Effortless Mastery has been a must-have book for the library of any musician looking to unlock their full potential. (It’s recommended by Bassology teacher Anthony Wellington among others.) Now Werner has returned with Becoming The Instrument: Lessons on Self-Mastery from Music to Life. The 268-page...

Comments / 0

Community Policy