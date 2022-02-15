ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohabitating saves New York couples nearly $30K a year

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
You can’t buy love, but love can get you a massive rent discount.

Splitting costs is always a good way to spend less, but when it comes to the New York City rental market, the amount cohabitating couples save is extreme: Nearly $30,000 a year, according to a new report released just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“The typical couple citywide would save $28,800 every year by sharing a 1-bedroom apartment,” reads a post by home listing website StreetEasy. Assuming rent is being split evenly between the couple, that breaks down to $14,400 saved annually per person.

The findings are based on the median citywide one-bedroom rental price of $2,400 a month in the final quarter of 2021 and vary by borough. Manhattan-based couples save even more — $19,500 per person — while Queens couples save slightly less — $11,700 — and Staten Island lovers save the least — $9,000. In Brooklyn, couples save $13,200 per person by living together, and in the Bronx, they save $10,200.

The savings can be enough to buy a home in just a few years. “The median asking price of a home in New York City in Q4 2021 was $950,000. A couple who banked their $28,800 in annual savings from living together could amass a 20% down payment on a home at that price in 6.6 years,” the StreetEasy post reported.

And then, there are even more savings to be had for couples willing to live with one another and roommates. “While only a small share of married couples live with non-family members, the ones that do often take on roommates either as a financial strategy to cope with housing costs or as a means of assisting others burdened by housing costs,” Trulia reported in 2019.

While something of a financial miracle cure, living together has been found to be a quick route to disaster for some couples, especially those who shack up as a relationship test. One 2013 survey which tracked over 100 studies on cohabitating over 25 years found that couples who moved in together before getting married or engaged were more likely to dissolve their marriages and have lower levels of marital satisfaction.

A 2018 study from the Journal of Marriage and Family further found that couples who lived together before marriage had higher divorce rates after five years of being married.

If saving money is the goal, pre-move-in therapy probably isn’t feasible, but it’s become a trend for some millennial couples who can afford it.

New York Post

I lost my NYC school job to the vaccine mandate — and all New Yorkers are losing too

I’m one of the city employees who was fired this week when the vaccine mandate former Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted took full effect. You’ve heard about us for months. While we’ve been on unpaid leave, we’ve been called “selfish” and “unsafe.” De Blasio suggested on TV that a few months without a paycheck would bring us to our senses, as if we had none. Gov. Kathy Hochul took a swipe at us when she told a Brooklyn congregation that vaccinated people are “the smart ones.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Assamad Nash charged in Chinatown murder of Christina Yuna Lee

The homeless man who allegedly slaughtered a 35-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment has a lengthy rap sheet including petty crimes and robbery — which law enforcement sources say was the likely motive behind Sunday’s shocking slay. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged with murder and robbery in the...
MANHATTAN, NY
