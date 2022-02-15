ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden vows to defend ‘every inch of NATO territory’ in warning to Russia

By Callie Patteson and
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden sent a direct warning to Moscow Tuesday, saying that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would kick off “a war of choice, and a war without cause or reason.”

The president spoke hours after Russian officials claimed that some of their forces had pulled back from positions near the border with Ukraine. Biden said that such news “would be good, but we have not verified that.”

“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” the president added. “And the fact remains, right now, Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus along Ukraine’s border, and invasion remains distinctly possible.”

Days after deploying 5,000 troops to Central and Eastern Europe to bolster NATO forces there, Biden vowed that the United States would “defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Earlier in his remarks, however, the president had insisted that the Atlantic alliance was “not a threat to Russia. Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not — do not — have plans to put them there as well. We’re not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNl8r_0eFByrFq00
Russia has positioned more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Wax_0eFByrFq00
Biden said that a war ignited by a Russian invasion would be “a war of choice, and a war without cause or reason.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chULh_0eFByrFq00
The US would do everything in its power to protect NATO territory, the president stated.

“To the citizens of Russia: You are not our enemy,” Biden went on. “And I do not believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine, a country of people with whom you share such deep ties of family, history and culture.”

The president reiterated the administration’s call for all Americans still in Ukraine to “leave now before it’s too late to leave safely,” and repeated that “I will not send American servicemen to fight in Ukraine,” though he added that “if Russia targets Americans in Ukraine, we will respond forcefully.”

While Biden has repeatedly promised that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be met with “severe” sanctions against Moscow, he admitted for the first time Tuesday that the US economy may suffer collateral damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cW7kC_0eFByrFq00
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have pulled back troops from the Ukraine border.

“The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” he said, later adding: “I will not pretend this will be painless. There could be impact on our energy prices.”

Biden added that the administration was working proactively to try to preempt supply issues by working with energy producers and shippers on contingency plans, and said he would work with Congress on unspecified “additional measures to protect consumers and address the impact of prices at the pump.”

The president also repeated his earlier vow that if Russian forces do attack Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea “will not happen.”

The president concluded by telling Americans that “if we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we’ll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow.” After adding a perfunctory “I’ll keep you informed,” Biden left the White House East Room without taking questions. He had spoken for approximately 11 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJfk0_0eFByrFq00
Biden also said it couldn’t be verified if Putin actually pulled back troops from the border.

The US and its allies have warned for weeks that an invasion could happen at any time – while the Kremlin has denied any intention to attack its western neighbor. On Monday, the State Department ordered US embassy officials to relocate thier operations from the capital of Kiev to the western city of Lviv, closer to Poland.

Earlier Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared more open to diplomacy, saying he was willing to engage in negotiations with the US and NATO over limiting missile deployments in Europe. The Kremlin leader previously demanded that the US and its allies block Ukraine from joining the Atlantic alliance. However, that demand was rejected last month as a non-starter by both Washington and Brussels.

During a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin claimed the Western response to his demands “contain a number of proposals that we are not just open to discussing, but in fact we have proposed them to our partners in previous years: proposals on European security issues, on certain weaponry issues … and on military transparency.”

“We are ready to continue this joint work further,” Putin added. “We are also ready to follow the negotiation track but all issues must be considered as a whole, without being separated from the main Russian proposals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBxUY_0eFByrFq00
Russia has stationed as many as 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus along Ukraine’s border.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiOoH_0eFByrFq00
Biden made it clear the US was not against Russia but would defend against an invasion of Ukraine.

With Post wires

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
New York Post

Senate Democrats say Biden appears ‘very close’ to making SCOTUS pick

A pair of Senate Democrats suggested Thursday that President Biden is near a decision on who he will nominate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Following a Capitol Hill lunch meeting with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and other Biden advisers, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters that he believed “they pretty much had someone — already made up their mind.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Biden warns war ‘very much possible’ as Putin seeks guarantee Kiev won’t join Nato

US president Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is still possible, and vowed to “respond decisively” if Moscow invades.He said there was still plenty of room for diplomacy – but insisted the United States would “defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.”Biden made a series of threats in his televised address on Tuesday evening, saying he hoped to deter Russian aggression.But a peaceful path to resolving the crisis was still open, he stated.The US has not yet verified Russia’s claim that troops are returning from Ukraine’s border.Mr Biden cautioned they...
POLITICS
New York Post

Senior Biden communications director to be latest White House departure

Mariel Saez, a senior communications director for President Biden, is the latest messaging maven to leave the administration — and is leaving government behind her when she goes. Saez, the White House director of broadcast media, announced her departure on Monday, telling CNN in a statement, “It has been...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
