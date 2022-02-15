ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Halyna Hutchins’ Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

By Ashley Cullins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KACAr_0eFBynyA00

In the nearly four months since the deadly shooting on the New Mexico set of Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , multiple lawsuits have been filed. But, until Tuesday, her family had yet to take legal action.

During a press conference at the downtown L.A. office of Panish Shea, which was shared via private livestream for members of the media who could not attend in person, the family’s attorney Brian Panish announced a wrongful death suit has been filed in New Mexico against Alec Baldwin and “others responsible for the safety on set and whose reckless behavior” led to her “senseless and tragic death.” Hutchins, who was 42 at the time of her death, is survived by her husband of 16 years, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son. The family retained the firm in November.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the Oct. 21 incident, during which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that had been improperly loaded with live ammunition, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Since then, New Mexico State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) introduced a bill that would require all crewmembers who handle firearms to complete a gun safety course; a group of cinematographers publicly called for a ban on all “functional firearms” on productions; and multiple civil suits have been filed, including one from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell , who was on set at the time of the shooting and was the first to call 911.

After announcing the suit had been filed, the firm presented a 3D animated rendering of what they allege led to the shooting, which is embedded below. It included a narrated video showing texts and emails among crew complaining about the safety on set and a clip of Baldwin speaking about the incident in an interview.

Panish alleges at least 15 industry standards were disregarded on set, including that it was unnecessary for Baldwin to use a revolver to line up the shot, and the armorer was not in the room when the actor received the weapon from the first assistant director.

“Had they been followed, this never would have happened,” said Panish during a Q&A following the video.

“There were many people culpable,” he continued, before adding that Baldwin holds a greater share of liability because he was the one holding the weapon. The other defendants include corporations tied to the production as well as producers Ryan Donnell Smith, Langley Cheney, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstein and Anjul Nigam; supervising unit production manager Ryan Dennett-Smith; line producer Gabrielle Pickle; unit production manager Katherine Walters; armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; props master Sarah Zachry; armorer assistant Seth Kenney; first assistant director David Halls; and executive producers Chris M.B. Sharp, Jennifer Lamb and Emily Salveson.

According to the complaint, which is embedded below, camera operator Lane Luper told Walters on Oct. 16 that there had been three accidental discharges and the set was “super unsafe.”

“The Producers chose not to take the safety complaint by Mr. Luper seriously and brushed the safety concerns under the rug because investigating and addressing these safety concerns would delay production and stretch the production budget,” states the complaint. “On the morning of Ms. Hutchins’s tragic death, October 21, 2021, the safety dangers of the production had reached a crisis point. The local camera crew members were so upset by the producers’ utter disregard for the safety that they protested the safety conditions by going on strike.”

Rust was left with a “skeleton crew,” according to the complaint, when they set up the scene at Bonanza Creek church.

This is what they allege happened leading up to the unintentional discharge that caused Hutchins’ death: “Defendant Armorer Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for maintaining the revolver and the ammunition while on set, had left the revolver and ammunition out of the safe she maintained for securing firearms on the set. Defendant Gutierrez-Reed did not verify the revolver or ammunition were safe before the first assistant director, Defendant Halls, took the revolver to Defendant Baldwin. Defendant Halls never verified the revolver was safe before handing it to Defendant Baldwin. Defendant Baldwin accepted the gun from Defendant Halls, rather than the production’s armorer. Defendant Baldwin never verified the gun was safe before operating the gun, nor did he require the armorer or Defendant Halls to demonstrate in his presence that the gun was safe.”

Hutchins’ family is suing for negligent, intentional, willful or reckless misconduct resulting in wrongful death and loss of consortium, and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

New Mexico-based attorney for the family, Randi McGinn, said they expect the matter to go to trial in the next year and a half because of how quickly the state court system tends to move. She also added, “We’re used to people coming in from out of town to play cowboys.”

Attorneys for Baldwin have not yet responded to a request for comment.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter , the Thomasville Pictures partners Smith and Cheney have been accused of creating difficult and even dangerous conditions on previous projects while leaving a trail of unpaid bills to crew and vendors on the Dennis Quaid project The Tiger Rising . BuzzFeed has reported unpaid wages and bills on the Kevin Bacon film One Way . The first assistant director on that film was Halls, who had the same position on Rust and has admitted handing the pistol to Baldwin without checking it properly. Variety reported that a crewmember on One Way said he had warned Smith and Cheney, among others, that Halls was “a liability.”

Cheney issued a statement denying responsibility for the Rust tragedy, pointing out that the film was “a union-certified production, in good standing with all of the major production unions and guilds.”

THR has also reported on Smith and Salveson’s film financing firm Streamline Global, which backed Rust . Insiders are wary of its business model, which relies on an obscure provision in the U.S. tax code to offer breaks for investors.

Kim Masters and Gary Baum contributed to this report .

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Dale Critchlow, ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Actor, Dies at 92

Dale Critchlow, best known for playing farmer Lyle in Napoleon Dynamite, died Friday in Idaho Falls, Idaho, his family told local publication Preston Citizen. He was 92. Critchlow was not known as an actor until his role in director Jared Hess’ hit 2004 film that starred Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Tina Majorino. One memorable scene features Critchlow’s character using a gun on a cow just as a busload of children appears.More from The Hollywood ReporterLindsey Pearlman, 'General Hospital' Actress, Found Dead at 43 After Being Reported MissingJeff Hyland, Titan of Luxury Real Estate in Los Angeles, Dies at 75David Brenner,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Former ‘911’ Castmember Sues Over Vaccine Refusal Dismissal, Claims Racial Discrimination

Rockmond Dunbar, an original castmember on 911, is suing Disney and 20th Television after being dismissed from the hit drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He accuses his former employers of racial discrimination and alleges they to refused to grant him a religious exemption and other vaccine-related accommodations when they did so for other, non-Black castmembers. “Disney has a history of racial discrimination, and Mr. Dunbar was subjected to disparate treatment and disparate impact discrimination on the basis of his race,” states the complaint filed in California federal court. “On information and belief, non-minority employees similarly situated were...
LAW
The Hollywood Reporter

Scott Eastwood Recalls “Volatile Moment” With Shia LaBeouf While Filming ‘Fury’

Scott Eastwood is looking back on a tense moment with Shia LaBeouf while filming the 2014 film Fury. In an interview with Insider, published Friday, the actor reflected on filming David Ayer’s war drama alongside LaBeouf and Brad Pitt, including a tense moment that upset LaBeouf. In the script, Eastwood’s character has a moment in which he chews tobacco and spits on a war tank. However, after the actor spit on the tank, it led to a “volatile moment” with LaBeouf in which co-star Brad Pitt had to intervene.More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Channels Modeling Days for VMan, Posing Shirtless...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum on the Female Perspective in ‘Magic Mike 3’ and Why Training for His Role Is “Unhealthy”

Channing Tatum spoke about the reality of training for the Magic Mike movies and why it was time for the franchise to add a female equal to his character Mike Lane. While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show, a photo of the Dog star and director as Lane appeared on the screen behind host Clarkson. “That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one because I have to look like that,” the actor-producer said to the audience’s laughs.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Uncharted' Finds Treasure With $51M U.S. OpeningBox Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Heads for Big...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Lucy and Desi’ and More

As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles amid the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Adam Project, Lucy and Desi and highlights from a starry New York Fashion Week. Lucy and Desi Los Angeles premiere More from The Hollywood ReporterInside 'Slave Play' Opening Night With Jeremy O. Harris: "It's Bizarre and Exhilarating at the Same Time"Ryan Reynolds on Why 'The Adam Project' Is Throwback to Old-School Films: "It's a Very Personal Story"Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in 'Lucy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Uncharted’ Star Tati Gabrielle on Powerful Female Villains, the “Joyful” Antonio Banderas and That Sully Backstory

[This story contains spoilers for Uncharted.] Fortune favors the bold, and in Sony Picture’s Uncharted — a big-screen prequel to Naughty Dog’s hit gaming franchise — Tati Gabrielle’s Jo Braddock knows it.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Uncharted' Finds Treasure With $51M U.S. OpeningBox Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Heads for Big $45M-$50M Opening'Uncharted' Director Ruben Fleischer on Tom Holland's Work Ethic and 'Zombieland' Spinoff Hopes An original character created for the Ruben Fleischer-directed action-adventure starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Braddock is the leader of a mercenary group, hired by Antonio Banderas’ Santiago Moncada, the last living descendent of the family that funded Ferdinand...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Brenner, Oscar-Winning Film Editor for Oliver Stone, Dies at 59

David Brenner, the film editor who won an Oscar for Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July, one of nine movies he cut for the director, has died. He was 59. Brenner died suddenly Thursday morning at his home in West Hollywood, his wife, Amber, told The Hollywood Reporter. He had been working at home on James Cameron’s Avatar sequels for about a year, editing footage shot in New Zealand. “We were spending a lot of time together,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Sole, Writer and Director of Cult Horror Classic 'Alice, Sweet Alice', Dies at 78Luster Bayless, Legendary...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Dennis Quaid
The Hollywood Reporter

Luster Bayless, Legendary Costumer Who Dressed John Wayne, Dies at 84

Luster Bayless, the legendary Hollywood costumer and costume designer who outfitted John Wayne for more than a dozen features, from McLintock! and True Grit to Rooster Cogburn and The Shootist, has died. He was 84. Bayless died Friday of natural causes brought on by dementia at his home in Canyon Country, California, his daughter, Diana Foster, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Sole, Writer and Director of Cult Horror Classic 'Alice, Sweet Alice', Dies at 78Frank Pesce, Character Actor in 'Beverly Hills Cop' Films, Dies at 75Brenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60 Bayless’ résumé included John...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Breaking Bad’ Comrades Vince Gilligan and Bryan Cranston Reunite at ‘Power of Sail’ Opening Night: “He Never Fails to Surprise Me”

Vince Gilligan and wife Holly Rice have traveled far and wide to see Bryan Cranston on stage. They’ve seen him tackle both Network and All the Way on Broadway, traveled to London for more Network, and made the trek to Westwood when he starred in The God of Hell. The latter production, staged at Geffen Playhouse in 2005, even came before Gilligan and Cranston teamed on the iconic series Breaking Bad. “We go to the ends to watch Bryan perform because there’s something special about seeing it happen live,” Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter while standing next to Rice in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Into My Name’ (‘Nel Mio Nome’): Film Review | Berlin 2022

Nicolò Bassetti’s tender documentary Into My Name is about searching, although not in a trite way. The four Italian transmasculine subjects, whose experiences with gender transition guide this project, are interested in exploring the constricting boundaries of gender so that they may, with a steady fierceness, obliterate them. “What I’m going to ask you is not to tell me how you found out you were trans or why you were trans as a kid,” says Leo, one of the protagonists, to Nico in the doc’s opening moments. “Because those are good questions for those who think male and female are impenetrable...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Family of Beloved Manager Chris Huvane Launches Fundraiser to Benefit Mental Health Org

The family of beloved Hollywood talent manager Chris Huvane has launched an online fundraiser to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In a statement shared this week, the Huvane family says, “We have created this fundraising page to honor the life of a person who was very important to us. His experience taught us the importance of providing help and support to people affected by mental illness and their families. Thank you so much for supporting us as we fundraise for NAMI and pay tribute to the life of our wonderful Chris.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTracy Morgan to Guest Star...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wrongful Death#Lawsuits
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Sets Dates for ‘Despicable Me 4’ and ‘Migration’

Universal has set a date for a new chapter in the Despicable Me franchise. Despicable Me 4, from the animation house Illumination, will hit theaters on July 3, 2024, the two companies announced Friday. They have also revealed that the new Illumination feature Migration will arrive on June 30, 2023. Despicable Me 4 will once again voice star Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove and Steve Coogan, with Despicable Me veteran Chris Renaud co-directing with his The Secret Life of Pets partner Patrick Delage. Illumination founder Chris Meledandri is producing the project, which has a script from Mike White,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Could Jurors’ Smartphone Alerts Push an Appellate Court’s Buttons in Sarah Palin-N.Y. Times Defamation Fight?

The New York Times winning its defamation fight with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin isn’t necessarily unexpected. But, when you throw in a federal judge indicating he’d dismiss the case while the jury was still deliberating, modern technology that made several of the jurors aware of that decision before they reached a verdict and recent criticism of the actual malice standard, it’s not exactly business as usual, either. To summarize nearly five years of litigation: Palin in 2017 sued NYT for defamation over a gun violence editorial that linked one of Palin’s political action committee ads to the 2011 mass shooting...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved West Los Angeles Restaurant John O’Groats to Toast 40th Anniversary

John O’Groats — the beloved West Los Angeles restaurant that has been featured on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and New Girl — has big plans for its upcoming birthday. The restaurant will toast its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 parties through the door for breakfast that morning a $40 gift certificate. Owned and operated by the Tyler and Jacoby families, the milestone is even sweeter after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, a particularly brutal period for restaurants and businesses.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood's Top Restaurant for Power DiningAlice Waters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Weeknd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden in the Market for Art at Frieze Los Angeles

A mostly masked, Hollywood-heavy crowd showed up for the opening V.I.P. day of Frieze Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 17, as the art fair kicked off its third edition in a new, expanded space next to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Among the day one attendees were James Corden, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Pierce Brosnan with wife Keely Shaye Smith and 24-year-old son Dylan, Zachary Quinto, Amy Poehler, Bob Balaban, Jane Seymour, Matt Dillon, Rita Ora, Chris Rock, The Weeknd, Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel, IMG Media & Events’ Sam Zussman, UTA’s Peter Benedek, Pulse Music’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
The Hollywood Reporter

Lori Harvey on Why She Wanted to Launch Her Own Skincare Line

Beauty brands are a booming business, particularly when backed by names with real culture cachet. In Lori Harvey’s case, an “It” girl known for having great personal style and even better skin, the decision to launch a skincare line seems as natural as the ingredients in her family of new products. Though, famously, she is Steve Harvey’s daughter and Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend, the model is stepping out in her own right as an entrepreneur with the recent launch of SKN by LH, a five-step system of companion products including a goji berry cleanser, white tea toner, and vitamin C...
SKIN CARE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Hyland, Titan of Luxury Real Estate in Los Angeles, Dies at 75

Jeff Hyland, the Los Angeles real estate titan who helped usher in an era of modern-day celebrity brokers and gave shine to the city’s great historic estates, died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 75. Hyland and business partner Rick Hilton opened the luxury real estate agency Hilton & Hyland in 1993. The company, credited with billions of dollars in residential real estate sales since its inception, announced the “devastating” news about its co-founder and president Thursday in an Instagram post.More from The Hollywood ReporterDale Critchlow, 'Napoleon Dynamite' Actor, Dies at 92Lindsey Pearlman, 'General Hospital' Actress, Found Dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Director Shares Hopes for a Sequel

Texas Chainsaw Massacre filmmaker David Blue Garcia is well aware of the weight of expectations placed upon him and his new film, which debuted on Netflix Friday. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, with Garcia cutting his own path in the world of horror and leaving gallons upon gallons of the red stuff in his wake. Garcia admits that despite having seen all the Texas Chainsaw films at one point or another, he doesn’t have an encyclopedic knowledge of the franchise. But it’s that first film, Tobe Hooper’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) that really...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Finds Treasure With $51M U.S. Opening

Sony’s Uncharted is easily finding treasure at the domestic box office, where it’s on course to earn a projected $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend, including an estimated $44.2 million for the three days. The video game adaptation stars Tom Holland — who is still in theaters in the mega-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home — and Mark Wahlberg. Uncharted did far more business than expected thanks to younger males, the demo that has been the most likely to go to the movies despite the pandemic. More than 60 percent of ticket buyers were male, while 71 percent of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy