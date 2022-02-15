ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl LVI draws 101.1 million viewers for NBC and Telemundo to rank 11th all-time: NFL bounces back from 15-year ratings low in 2021

By Associated Press, Christina Coulter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, which is good enough for 11th all time and serves as a noticeable improvement from last year.

The Nielsen company said another 11.2 million people streamed the game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.

As for NBC, 99.2 million watched the English-language broadcast - a 4 percent uptick from Super Bowl LV. Nielsen said another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo, which was airing the game for the first time.

In 2021, Super Bowl LV had a television audience of 92 million, the lowest since 2006.

Sunday's game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers. The game defied trends in television, which consistently sees viewership drop from year to year.

The Pepsi Halftime Show, starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, had an average of 103.4 million viewers to beat last year's show by 7 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhdll_0eFBym5R00
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp (right) celebrate 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj2B6_0eFBym5R00
Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC

NFL'S ALL-TIME SUPER BOWL TELEVISION AUDIENCE RANKINGS

  1. XLIX Patriots-Seahawks February 1, 2015 NBC 114.4 million*
  2. XLVIII Seahawks-Broncos February 2, 2014 Fox 112.2 million*
  3. L Broncos-Panthers February 7, 2016 CBS 111.9 million*
  4. XLVI Giants-Patriots February 5, 2012 NBC 111.4 million*
  5. LI Patriots-Falcons February 5, 2016 Fox 111.3 million*
  6. XLV Packers-Steelers February 6, 2011 Fox 111.0 million*
  7. XLVII Ravens-49ers February 3, 2013 CBS 108.7 million*
  8. XLIV Saints-Colts February 7, 2010 CBS 106.5 million*
  9. LII Eagles-Patriots February 4, 2018 NBC 103.5 million*
  10. LIV Chiefs-49ers February 2, 2020 Fox 101.3 million*
  11. LVI Rams-Bengals February 13, 2022 NBC** 101.1 million*

*average audience

**Includes figures from Telemundo

***winners in bold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpOi3_0eFBym5R00
Eminem kneels besides Dr Dre as they perform together during the halftime show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6NLR_0eFBym5R00
A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDjPw_0eFBym5R00
Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy

'The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years,' said Mark Lazaruz, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Of course, much of the audience was focused on the halftime show, which included 50 Cent making an upside-down entrance before Eminem took a knee on stage.

The show was headlined by several top hip hop acts, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

As his rendition of 'Lose Yourself' ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season. Other players followed suit, and the move created widespread cultural controversy. Kaepernick would be out of the league soon after.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

'We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,' league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

It was a rare Super Bowl halftime show performed in the daylight, but it still had a feeling of a nightclub at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, with a set made up to look like the houses of nearby Compton and South LA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fDuj_0eFBym5R00
Dr. Dre was among several hip hop acts during Sunday's halftime show at Super Bowl LVI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmoeo_0eFBym5R00
Eminem performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LanyH_0eFBym5R00
Eminem, from left, performs with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals

The game was also significant, because it likely marks the end of legendary broadcaster Al Michaels's historic career.

At the outset of the game, Michaels introduced his longtime broadcast booth partner Cris Collinsworth, 63, for 'one final time,' fueling speculation that he will leave the network.

Amazon has been pursuing Michaels to voice play-by-plays, and are willing to pay upwards of $11 million per year, according to the New York Post. ESPN is also seeking a contract with Michaels for its Monday Night Football booth.

'I don't know what the future will hold, but after this game is over, I've got some very close friends and guys who really understand the business inside and out, and we'll talk about what's out there and what I might want to do,' Michaels said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guIG5_0eFBym5R00
At the outset of the game, Michaels (left) introduced his longtime broadcast booth partner Cris Collinsworth, 63 (right), for 'one final time,' fueling speculation that he will leave the network before next year's Super Bowl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwcIw_0eFBym5R00
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the game between the Rams and Bengals

Michaels also gave a heartfelt send-off to longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, who is leaving the network after finishing her fifth Super Bowl.

'We love you,' Michaels, 77, said to Latoya, 57, during Sunday's game, before the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. 'You've been so much fun.'

Tafoya, who will bring her sports reporting career to a close in favor of a straight news role, blew a kiss to the camera in response.

'If I wanted to stay in sports television, I wouldn't be leaving,' Tafoya said in January.

'This is about opening a new chapter for me, so that's really all I can say.'

Michaels began Sunday's broadcast with a tribute to his longtime broadcast partner.

'The Bengals ... get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988 when this man — come sliding in here for one final time — Cris Collinsworth played in that game,' Michaels said, referencing Collinsworth's trademark 'slide.'

It is unclear whether veteran broadcaster Michaels was referring to the end of the 2021 season or an end to 16-year run with NBC sports that began after he left the Monday Night Football booth after 20 years in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YsdZ_0eFBym5R00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pulls up one of his daughters on stage

RELATED PEOPLE
