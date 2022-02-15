ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers: Takeaways From James Harden’s Press Conference

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 5 days ago

James Harden went through a practice session on Monday, but addressed the media for the first time today since his trade to the Sixers.

Harden wasted no time in sharing his excitement about coming to Philadelphia.

“Hell yeah,” Harden said when asked if they can win a championship. “Guys here, they have the right mindset.”

Harden is also happy to have Sixers fans on his side, calling them the best fans in the league .

This is Harden’s second time asking for a trade in two seasons, as he was asked about what that says about him and player empowerment in the NBA.

“We can control our own destiny,” Harden said . “I needed to be around guys that I know want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

Kyrie Irving ‘s part-time status has been an elephant in the Nets’ locker room all season long, but Harden says it had a “very minimal” impact on him, calling Kyrie a “good friend,” but also said it did impact the team.

“Me, Kyrie, and KD on the court and winning covers up a lot of that stuff,” Harden said . “It was unfortunate that we only played 16 games.”

Harden didn’t wish to elaborate on much else during his time in Brooklyn, but said that Philly was his first choice dating back to his days with the Rockets, calling Joel Embiid the best big man in the NBA and complimenting the coaching, including Doc Rivers .

Harden did say that “we all know that could’ve been special” when it comes to his tenure with the Nets. If the Nets had their Big 3 of Kevin Durant , Irving and Harden healthy and available all season long, then it could’ve indeed been very special.

