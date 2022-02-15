NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures: Gonzaga Reclaims Top Spot

Odds and lines for the men's college basketball outright winner futures.

Auburn’s reign atop the national polls lasted only three weeks. Following the move, we have an alignment in the voters’ opinions and the power rankings held by oddsmakers as to who is the top team in the country.

Mark Few’s Gonzaga squad, who has only lost to No. 9 Duke and Alabama this season, is an overwhelming favorite (+450) atop the NCAA futures market. Kentucky (+800), Auburn (+1000), Arizona (+1000), and Purdue (+1000) are the closest teams to the Bulldogs in the betting odds.

Let’s dive and take a look at the top contenders and their current odds in the NCAA championship futures market!

CONTENDERS

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2 SU, 13-8-2 ATS)

Opening Odds: +500 / Current Odds: +450

The Bulldogs reclaimed the top spot in the National polls and are now aligned with the SI Sportsbook oddsmakers’ power rankings. Gonzaga, who has scored 110-plus points in four of their last six games, has posted an impressive 7-1-2 ATS mark despite being favored by a whopping average of 22.2-points per game over that span. Gonzaga’s rise back to the top spot in the polls also witnesses the Bulldogs’ lowest betting odds of the season at +450. Drew Timme, who leads the club in scoring (17.7 ppg), is the clear leader of the club, but the play of guard Andrew Nembhard is the reason why this offense is operating at such a high level. There are not enough superlatives to describe the production of freshman big-man Chet Holmgren. One of the best centers in the country has notched a double-double an impressive eight times this season. It is not only his talents on the offensive end that will carry this team far into March but rather his defensive prowess highlighted by 3.3 blocks per game.

2. Auburn Tigers (23-2 SU, 18-7 ATS)

Opening Odds: +4000 / Current Odds: +800

After earning the No. 1 overall ranking in national polls for the first time in school history, Auburn was able to hold the reins for three weeks. After losing at Arkansas last week, the Tigers fell to the second spot in the polls. Since losing to No. 24 UConn in November, the Tigers have ripped off a 20-1 SU record, including an 11-1 record in SEC play. Freshman forward Jabari Smith is the clear foundation piece for Bruce Pearl’s club, leading the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game. After an impressive 10-1 (ATS) mark, Auburn has failed to cover the spread in two of their last three games, but oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook continue to slice the Tigers opening odds of +4000. As of Tuesday morning, bettors now find Auburn at single-digit odds of +800 for the first time this season.

3. Arizona Wildcats (22-2 SU, 15-8-1 ATS)

Opening Odds: +4000 / Current Odds: +1000

Arizona is a team that can easily cut down the ‘nets when the dust settles due to the presence of projected NBA lottery selection Bennedict Mathurin (17.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg). The star guard continues to dominate, leading Arizona to a six-game winning streak, including victories over No. 13 UCLA and No.19 USC. The Wildcats (22-2) will be favored in six of their final seven regular-season games ahead of the Pac 12 tournament. Sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis, who missed time with an ankle injury, has been outstanding since his return, averaging 18.3 ppg and 9.3 rpg over his last four games.

4. Kentucky Wildcats (21-4 SU, 12-13 ATS)

Opening Odds: +2000 / Current Odds: +1000

The Wildcats have won 10 of its last 11 games, but their lone defeat was to No. 2 Auburn during that span. Kentucky is 2-3 vs. ranked teams but will have a chance to improve that mark with three matchups against ranked foes in their final six regular-season games. The Wildcats have a balanced scoring offense with four players averaging double digits, led by junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16.4 ppg, 15.3 rpg), who is dominating this season. The concern for Kentucky is the status of projected NBA lottery pick freshman guard TyTy Washington (12.4 ppg), who suffered a lower leg injury over the weekend against Florida. If Washington is forced to miss a significant amount of time, it would be a tremendous blow to their chances of overtaking Auburn for the No. 1 overall seed for the SEC tournament with six games remaining.

5. Purdue (22-4 SU, 13-13 ATS)

Opening Odds: +2000 / Current Odds: +1000

The Boilermakers are 10-2 SU over their last 12 games, but they have not been profitable for bettors posting a pedestrian 6-6 ATS mark over that stretch. Purdue has posted solid wins over No. 12 Illinois twice but still trails the Fighting Illinois by a half-game in the Big Ten regular-season standings. After shooting a paltry 22% from three-point range in the 24-point loss to Michigan, the Boilermakers bounced back with a gutty win over Maryland. Purdue’s Championship aspirations will go as far as point guard Jaden Ivey (17.4 ppg) can take them. I still envision his skills closely resembling UConn’s Kemba Walker back in 2011.

6. Kansas Jayhawks (21-4 SU, 11-13-1 ATS)

Opening Odds: +2500 / Current Odds: +1400

The Jayhawks have the dubious distinction of joining Kentucky as the only teams ranked inside the top ten that own a losing ATS record on the year. In fact, over the last 11 games, Kansas is 9-2 SU but has posted a correlated 3-8 ATS mark over that span. ‘Rock Chalk’ continues to lean heavily on the production of senior guard Ochai Ogbaji (19.9 ppg), who ranks 8th in the nation in three-point shooting converting at a 44.5 % clip. Christian Braun (15.3 ppg) and Jalen Wilson are the other two Jayhawks averaging double-digits in scoring. Kansas unsung player is senior forward David McCormack, and when he provides consistent scoring and rebounding production, this team is at another level.

7. Baylor (21-4 SU, 14-10-1 ATS)

Opening Odds: +1600 / Current Odds: +1400

The defending National Champion Bears suffered a tremendous blow last weekend when they lost Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for the season due to a knee injury. Baylor, who trails Kansas for the top spot in the Big 12, will have an uphill battle to overtake the Jayhawks with a brutal final six games of the regular season. The Bears will face off with No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 6 Kansas and No. 20 Texas without their leading rebounder and best inside presence. Baylor does receive balanced scoring production with four players averaging double-digits in scoring, but the loss of Tchamwa Tchatchoua has forced oddsmakers to raise the Bears’ odds of +1000 to +1400.

8. Providence Friars (21-2 SU, 14-9 ATS)

Opening Odds: +50000 / Current Odds: +6600

Ed Cooley is easily among the favorites for Coach of the Year for his job at Providence this season. The Friars are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning eight straight games, including 17 of its last 18 overall. Providence has two games remaining with Jay Wright and the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, which will decide who earns the regular-season Big East hardware and the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York City next month. The Friars, who are led by the toughness of senior center Nate Watson (13.6 ppg) down low on the block and the sharpshooting of Jared Bynum (46.0%) and Noah Horchler (42.3%) from beyond the arc, are one of the teams flying under the radar. In the preseason, bettors could find the Friars at 500/1, but since then, oddsmakers have sliced their odds to just +6600.

9. Duke (21-4 SU, 14-9-2 ATS)

Opening Odds: +1600 / Current Odds: +1000

The Blue Devils have been upset by unranked Miami, Florida State and Virginia over the last month of ACC play. However, Duke still finds a spot in the Top 10 thanks to signature victories over No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Kentucky. Freshman Paolo Banchero, who has notched a double-double in four of his last six games, continues to improve, and oddsmakers have certainly taken notice dropping Duke’s odds to only +1000. Freshman Trevor Keels (12.1 ppg) is making tremendous strides heading down the stretch ahead of the ACC Tournament, scoring in double-digits in four consecutive games. A Duke squad in search of delivering retiring Hall of Fame Mike Krzyzewski, his potential sixth National Championship, has a very favorable schedule and is favored in their final six regular-season games.

10. Villanova (19-6 SU, 13-12 ATS)

Opening Odds: +2500 / Current Odds: +1800

The Wildcats, who are 12-2 in their last 14 games, have beaten every Big East Conference opponent except the Marquette Golden Eagles. Jay Wright, arguably the best coach in the country, has done a tremendous job guiding Villanova to gutty wins over UConn, St. John’s and Seton Hall while both starting guards Collin Gillespie (16.2 ppg) and Justin Moore (15.2 ppg) have battled high ankle sprains. Wright has admitted that both players are playing at less than full strength, which could pose issues for a limited Wildcats bench with two pivotal games on tap against No. 8 Providence. Villanova, who is 16-4 SU in their last 20 meetings with the Friars, definitely holds the mental edge. The Wildcats, who have won four of the last six Big East Tournaments, also have a tough trip to Storrs to face UConn ahead of next month’s tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

