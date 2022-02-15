ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons Details What Went Wrong With 76ers in First Public Comments Since Last June

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Jfbd_0eFBye1d00

A lot had unfolded since the last time he spoke with reporters.

Ben Simmons spoke to the media for the first time in nearly eight months as a member of the Nets on Tuesday, after his contentious battle with the 76ers and a lengthy hiatus from the NBA due to mental health concerns .

After he was seen on the bench during Brooklyn‘s win over Sacramento on Monday following last week's trade between the Nets and the Sixers, Simmons stepped in front of a microphone and a room full of reporters for the first time since June 20, 2021 on Tuesday morning. The 25-year-old called the opportunity to join a star-studded Nets team, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving a “blessing,” explaining that he's ready to move forward from the events of the last few months.

“For me the mental health has nothing to do with the trade. It was a bunch of things that I was dealing with as a person in my personal life that I don't really want to into depth about. But I‘m here now,“ Simmons said of joining the Nets . “It‘s a blessing to be in an organization like this and I'm just looking forward to getting back on the floor and building something great here.”

Simmons landed in Brooklyn via a blockbuster deal ahead of last Thursday's trade deadline. The Nets traded superstar James Harden and Paul Millsap to the 76ers, acquiring Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in return.

The trade ended a months-long standoff between the former No. 1 overall pick and Philadelphia that began when the Sixers fell to the Hawks in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, during which Simmons played poorly and passed up a dunk late in the fourth quarter . Sixers coach Doc Rivers and All-NBA center Joel Embiid didn't publicly back the three-time All-Star after the loss, causing a further rift between the point guard and the organization.

Although many have traced back the beginning of the end to his infamous Game 7 performance, Simmons shared on Tuesday that his unhappiness at the end of his tenure in Philadelphia was the result of many instances over his years with the franchise.

“It was just piled up... a bunch things over the years to where I just knew I wasn't myself and I need to get back into the place of being myself and being happy as a person,“ Simmons explained . “It wasn't about the basketball, it wasn‘t about the money, anything like that. You know I wanna be who I am and playing basketball at that [high] level and being myself.“

When asked what was going through his mind during and after what would become his final game with the Sixers, Simmons shared that the aftermath of the team‘s playoff elimination made clear to him that he needed to work on his mental health.

“That I needed to get into a good place mentally, honestly,“ the 25-year-old responded. “That was the main thing.”

There have been fans and media members around the league that have questioned Simmons's intentions and the legitimacy of his mental health struggles over the last few months. Although he‘s heard the noise, the three-time All-Star hasn‘t paid much attention to his doubters and is eager to begin a new chapter in Brooklyn.

“They should be happy I’m smiling honesty,“ Simmons answered when asked what he would say to those that questioned him. “I’ve had some dark times these last six months and I’m just happy to be in this situation with this team and organization. People gonna say what they want. They’ve said in the last six months and I haven’t commented. It is what it is, people are always gonna have their own opinions.“

As of Tuesday, there remains no timetable for Simmons to return to the court and make his Nets debut, but Steve Nash said that he believes the 25-year-old to be in a “good place” mentally. Brooklyn‘s new point guard did make clear that he hopes to be ready to play by the time the Nets square off with the Sixers on Mar. 10.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
Financial World

Does Kendall Jenner's boyfriend have children with another woman?

Phoenix Suns' player Devin Booker is in a relationship with his model Kendall Jenner. Obviously, the NBA player ended up in the spotlight not only for his performances, but also, of course, for his private life, considering that Kendall is one of the most famous and followed women on social media globally, with an almost notoriety unmatched.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Hawks#The Point Guard
Larry Brown Sports

Did LeBron James disrespect James Harden at All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James may have gone back into LePassiveAggressive mode at All-Star Weekend this year. The Los Angeles Lakers star had his All-Star media availability on Saturday and was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who is having a breakout first season in the NBA. “The MVP over there...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

50K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy