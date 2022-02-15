Move It Smart Boxing Gloves

Tag Heuer is making its smartwatches even smarter, with a longer battery life, twice the data transfer speed, a new charger display console and a better screen with a higher contrast ratio and improved color definition. Two new models of the Connected Caliber E4 represent the fourth generation of Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch collection, first introduced in 2014. One is a redesigned 45 mm model and the other, a smaller, 42 mm size. Both contain the new caliber E4. The screen on the 42 mm version seems just as big as the 45 mm because of a thinner, almost nonexistent bezel...

