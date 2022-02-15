ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Bay, AL

Grand Bay man sentenced 22 years for drug trafficking

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Department of Justice confirmed a Grand Bay man has been sentenced to 22 years for trafficking Fentanyl and Heroin.

Edwin Jerome Owens, 36, has been sentenced to 264 months imprisonment for his role in a local Drug Trafficking Organization. Owens, also known as “EJ”, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Florida man sentenced to life for first-degree murder

Owens was a member of the “Crossley Hill” Drug Trafficking Organization and among 42 people originally charged with offenses to include conspiracy to distribute and distribution of the drugs heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. The investigation led to the indictments of additional defendants connected to the organization.

Documents filed in connection with Owens’ guilty plea and testimony at his sentencing hearing established that approximately 2019 and 2020, Owens worked with numerous other people to distribute heroin. Some of the heroin sold by Owens contained fentanyl.

The DOJ says the Court also held Ownes responsible for being an organizer or leader of a criminal activity that involved five or more participants, which provided for a greater advisory sentence under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

When Owens is released from prison he will be supervised by a United States Probation Officer for 5 years. The judge did not impose a fine on Owens but did order Owens to pay $100 in special assessments.

This case was a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, click here to learn more about this program.

