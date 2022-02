WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced the recent appointment of James Loerop as Chief Business Officer. “We are excited to welcome Jim to Aclaris,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris. “His experience as a business development leader in the life sciences industry will be extremely valuable in executing our global business development strategy for our drug development pipeline.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO