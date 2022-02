Yesterday, the discourse in the Blackhawks’ corner of the internet was around the rumors that Brandon Hagel may or may not be on the trade block and he may or may not be worth a first-round pick, a top prospect, and more. Nevermind that there was a game last night, the focal point of this season for the Blackhawks now is on who is here for the now and who will be here for the future.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO