Like many other major websites used by the far right, the self-described Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, which was used by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” protest movement against public health measures to raise millions of dollars, has been hacked very badly, exposing a massive amount of data about the movement’s donors. The data shows that this movement is supported by a broad-based international network of far-right activists, as well as wealthy donors, who are also involved in activism against Covid-19 vaccines, American democracy, and the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

ADVOCACY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO