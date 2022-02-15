ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Video: Car stolen while driver pumps gas in Missouri

By Stephanie Rothman, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEmum_0eFBvHb900

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police released a surveillance video that captured the moment someone stole a woman’s car as she pumped gas in Missouri last week.

The video, released by St. Charles County police, shows the woman at a BP gas station when a gray car drives up to the pump next to her on Thursday. A suspect then gets out of the car, gets into the woman’s vehicle, and speeds away with the gas pump nozzle still inside.

“That hose is dangerous. Flying around, it could hit anyone,” said customer Joe Hamilton.

The stolen car is a maroon four-door 2012 Infinity EX35 with Illinois registration: BL63515. Police are still searching for the suspects, who pulled into the gas station in a gray or silver Infinity G35 with no plates and a missing gap door.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

“It’s frustrating when you’re just trying to pump gas and you’re taken advantage of,” said customer Kelly Farley.

Police called the car theft a “slider crime,” which happens when a suspect slides into the driver’s seat of an unlocked car and steals the vehicle. The driver is usually not paying attention or unable to lock their doors while pumping gas, putting them in a vulnerable situation.

In fall 2021, St. Louis police said, there was a significant spike in these crimes. Within five months, 11 gas stations were hit and 17 vehicles stolen .

Police hope the video will help catch the thieves before they can strike again.

“Just lock up. Take your valuables if you have to,” said customer Kevin McGraw.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-7900 ext. 2557.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

ala ska
5d ago

We need to start arresting the Prosecutors and Judges that turn those Animals loose over and over again.

Reply
3
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 dead in Linn County crash

Linn County, Kan. — Four people died in a Linn County crash yesterday, just after 11 a.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle struck an icy patch on the road and lost control while heading nortbound on U.S. 69. The driver lost control of the vehicle an then it entered a ditch. The […]
LINN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#St#Bp#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

Mother of Jabraugn James children speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Jabraughn James was shot a few a months ago in the Westport area and after receving justice, the mother of his children sheds light on what kind of person James was. Nearly 3 months after his death, a slice of justice has arrived, the mother of the victim’s children sharing her […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy