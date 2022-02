EAGAN, Minn. -- Kevin O'Connell will have plenty of experience on his staff with the Minnesota Vikings, including Mike Pettine as assistant head coach. The Vikings announced the majority of their assistants under O'Connell before his introductory news conference on Thursday. Included prominently on the staff is the 55-year-old Pettine, who hired O'Connell as his quarterbacks coach in 2015 when he was in his second of two seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. That was O'Connell's first job in coaching.

