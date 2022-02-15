Manchester City plotting to hijack Arsenal's move for Brazilian wonderkid Savio with Premier League champions entering the race for the £5.4m Atletico Mineiro teenager

Manchester City are in talks over a £5.4million deal for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio.

The Brazil U18 international - also known as Savinho - has already made 21 first team appearances for Atletico despite being just 17 years old and has been attracting attention from a number of clubs.

Arsenal and the Red Bull group have been showing interest, but City are expected to press ahead and reach agreement with a deal that will see him loaned out to one of their partner clubs.

Manchester City could hijack Arsenal's move for Atletico Mineiro wonderkid Savinho (right)

Atletico are pushing for a further 12.5 per cent sell on and add ons for Savio who can play on either wing or behind the striker, according to Globo.

The report goes on to suggest that the offer could rise to £8.4m along with a sell-on clause of a unspecified amount.

It would mean that Savinho would be snapped up by City's owners and that it may be a while before the teenager goes on to feature for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's (left) City could snatch Savinho from under Arteta (right) and Arsenal's noses

Troyes, Girona and Lommel SK – which are all own by City Football Group – are being touted as potential destinations for Savinho initially, before going on to feature fot City in the future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano also claimed that PSV would be interested in taking Savio on loan should City complete a move for the young Brazil U18 international.

The Dutch club recognise that Savio is one of the hottest prospects in world football and would be open to helping him hone his craft.