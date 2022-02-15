Semi crashes into median wall; concrete rubble, leaking oil force closure of EB I-94

DETROIT (WWJ) - All eastbound lanes of I-94 and two lanes heading west were forced to close this afternoon after a gravel hauler collided with a barrier wall in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson, Diane Cross, said the impact of the crash , which occurred at the Conner Road exit, was enough to knock the top of the median wall off, but the integrity of the barrier wall still remained intact.

The overturned semi was seen earlier blocking two lanes of EB traffic with one lane allowing motorists to drive around the accident.

Officials said the eastbound lanes of the freeway were completely closed, along with two lanes heading west, due to crews cleaning up blocks of concrete that broke off during the crash and oil that was spilled from the truck cab.

WWJ's Tracey Mccaskill reported over a mile-long back up in either direction.

Officials did not give an estimate timeframe for when the freeway would reopen.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident.

