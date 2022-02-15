ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not so cunning! RSCPA is called out to save fox with head stuck in a watering can after getting trapped on hunt for food

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

They may be known for being sly, but this fox wasn't quite so crafty on its prowl for a nibble.

The eager animal had to be rescued by the RSPCA after getting her stuck in a watering can, suspected to be rummaging for something to eat or drink.

A bystander saw the trapped mammal thrashing with the plastic can on its head on Friday near Colchester, in Essex and called the animal rescue charity to his garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REwjg_0eFBv7r800
The eager fox had to be rescued by the RSPCA after getting her stuck in a watering can, suspected to be rummaging for something to eat or drink near Colchester, in Essex

While trying to free herself, the fox also found herself stuck between two panels of fencing.

She wasn't injured, and 'bounded off' into the undergrowth after the watering can was carefully prised off, animal rescue officer Natalie Read said.

She added: 'The caller said the poor fox had the plastic watering can stuck on her head and was thrashing around trying to get it off - she was clearly distressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNdcN_0eFBv7r800
A bystander saw the trapped mammal thrashing with the plastic can on its head on Friday and called the animal rescue charity to his garden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qav14_0eFBv7r800
She wasn't injured, and 'bounded off' into the undergrowth after the watering can was carefully prised off, animal rescue officer Natalie Read said

'She'd wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully prise the can off her head.

'Thankfully she wasn't injured and she was raring to go so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth.

'It was lovely to see her running back to her den.

'I suspect she got the watering can stuck on her head after investigating to see whether there was anything to eat or drink inside.

'She was lucky to be spotted and rescued so quickly because she could have suffered serious cuts and injuries to her head, or may have even died if she'd have been left like that.'

