ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ trailer: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg star in Disney’s new movie

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bMMh_0eFBv3KE00

(NEXSTAR) – Disney Afternoon’s tiniest stars are back in a big way. On Monday, Disney released a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” — the first theatrical adaptation of the iconic late-’80s Disney Channel cartoon of the same name.

Walt Disney Studios describes the movie as a “comeback” for the duo in an official description.

“A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles,” Disney explains.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

Comedian John Mulaney and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Andy Samberg voice the titular chipmunk detectives, while a slew of other comedy stars’ voices will also be heard, including Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett.

The teaser trailer features a rare cameo from Roger Rabbit, star of Disney’s hit half-animated-half-live-action 1988 comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” The plot of “Chip ‘n Dale” also appears to take notes from the meta “Roger Rabbit,” as characters struggle with their identities as cartoons.

The new film finds Chip and Dale at odds over changing from 2-D into 3-D CGI in a bid to refresh and make a career comeback. Akiva Schaffer, another “SNL” alum and member of The Lonely Island comedy group, is directing.

The original “Chip ‘n Dale” show aired from March 1989 through November 1990, with only 65 episodes created. While short-lived in its run, the series enjoyed popularity for years in reruns on the Disney Afternoon cartoon block, which featured other nostalgic favorites like “TaleSpin,” “Adventures of the Gummi Bears,” and “Goof Troop.”

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” drops on Disney+ on March 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Will Arnett
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Andy Samberg
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
TVLine

SEAL Team Movie Set at Paramount+ — Plus, NCIS: Sydney on the Horizon?

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is looking to deploy a standalone SEAL Team movie, while an Australia-based NCIS series is heading for — at the very least — the Land Down Under. Both projects were announced on Tuesday at the ViacomCBS Investor Day event, by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for news and sports at Paramount+. Aiming to “expand the storytelling universe for the hit Paramount+ drama SEAL Team,” the standalone movie will come from the series’ creative team of star/executive producer David Boreanaz, executive producer Christopher Chulack and showrunner Spencer Hudnut. No storyline...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Reveals Cast For ‘That ’90s Show’

Netflix’s upcoming sequel to the 1990s show, That ’70s Show, just revealed its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously-announced cast members that will be returning to That ’90s Show include Kurtwood Smith (Dead Poets Society) as Red and Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision) as Kitty. Ashley Aufderheide...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Nexstar#Walt Disney Studios#Cg#Disney Afternoon#Nexstar Media Inc
Deadline

Julio Torres To Write & Star In Comedy Series ‘Little Films’ As Part of First-Look Deal With HBO & HBO Max

Former Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres, co-creator and star of HBO’s Los Espookys, has signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the two-year pact, he has two half-hour comedies in the works: Little Films (working title), written, executive produced and headlined by Torres, which has received a series order by HBO; and Lucky, co-written and executive produced by Torres, which is in development at HBO. The deal expands on Torres’ existing relationship with HBO stemming from the Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys, which also streams on HBO Max. The series, which has been renewed for a second season, was...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Halsey and Sydney Sweeney Are Teaming Up for a Gritty New Movie

Sydney Sweeney’s career has never been hotter, between her viral turn as a Nietzsche-reading mean girl in last year’s White Lotus to her buzzed-about performance as Cassie on the currently airing season of Euphoria. Her next move, naturally, is to the big screen, as she’s just been cast...
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 premiere

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 premieres February 18th on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, this hit comedy drama series is returning after a two year hiatus. Featuring a star-studded cast of Emmy Award-winning actors, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Midge, a picture-perfect housewife comfortably settled into her...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
GeekTyrant

THE PROUD FAMILY And CHIP 'N' DALE: RESUCE RANGERS Complete Series Getting New Box Sets

You can relive the old days with new box sets of the complete series of The Proud Family on March 15 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers on February 15. Rejoin Penny Proud as she navigates being an African American teen in larger than life situations in the complete original series anniversary collection DVD box set. Or you can go back and solve mysteries in our world and the animal world with Chip and Dale. Their complete series will be coming to a Blu-ray box set so you can enjoy all 65 episodes in the best quality you can. These are two great series from Disney that will be a great addition to any fans collection.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

David Lynch Joins Cast of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Fabelmans” will mark the first collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both seminal directorial talents that emerged in the 1970’s. Lynch has accumulated a celebrated body of work over the course of his filmmaking career, drawing acclaim for directing films such as “Mulholland Drive,” “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet,” “The Straight Story” and “Lost Highway.” His 1980 historical drama “The Elephant Man” received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Lynch’s directing, while his crime romance “Wild at Heart” won the Palme d’Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival. Lynch received Oscar nominations for best director for “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive.” His most recent feature, “Inland Empire,” was released in 2006, inspiring praise from critics groups.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Frozen Actor Apologizes After His Kids Become Obsessed With Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno: "I Understand Now"

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is the first song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen's "Let It Go," and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids' obsession with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno" has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate "Let It Go."
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Disney’s Buzz Lightyear Movie!

If you think you know everything there is to know about Buzz Lightyear from Disney’s Toy Story, you ain’t seen nothing yet!. Disney previously announced that a new film, Lightyear, would finally tell the full origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero that inspired the toy we all know and love from the Pixar movies. We’ve already seen a teaser for the film, but today we got a full trailer and WE ARE PUMPED.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Disney Releases First Trailer For New ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Movie

When it comes to the movie industry, studios seem to be all about the remakes — and Disney is no exception. Recently, Disney has been remaking a lot of their classic films into live-action versions. They have also been turning a number of films into Disney+ original series — like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Now, Disney has released the trailer for its newest Disney+ movie, Cheaper By The Dozen.
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Announces July Premiere Date for Chris Pratt in ‘The Terminal List’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. “The Terminal List,” a new thriller series starring Chris Pratt, will premiere on Prime Video July 1, the streamer announced Thursday. Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, “The Terminal List” follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed during a high-stakes mission. Struggling with conflicting memories of the event, Reece soon has to go back to action when he discovers threats against his family and loved ones. Pratt anchors the large ensemble cast of the series, which also includes Constance Wu,...
TV SERIES
imfromdenver.com

The Chip ‘n Dale Reboot is Coming to Theaters with a Twist

It’s been 30 years but our favorite chipmunks, Chip and Dale, are back! Disney just dropped a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”. But this time Disney is taking a page from the creative crew from The Lonely Island. This self-aware tale will have a new take on reboots, mixing old and new animation in the real world. Watching the rise and fall of fame for Chip ‘n Dale, the story also focuses on the chipmunk friendship or lack thereof.
TV & VIDEOS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy