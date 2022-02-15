ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the Lebanon Athletes of the Week Feb. 7-12?

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
 9 days ago
The Lebanon Athletes of the Week contest is back.

To review, each week three boys and three girls will be nominated and you'll be able to vote for your favorites in an online poll that will typically open on Monday or Tuesday and wrap up on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Congratulations to our latest winners Griffin Gonzalez and Kailah Correa of Lebanon.

Here are this week's nominees

:Boys

Logan Smith, Cedar Crest swimming

Smith won his fourth straight breaststroke title in pool record time at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships on Saturday and added another gold in the 200 IM on Friday.

Carlos Hidalgo, Lebanon Swimming

Hidalgo struck gold in the 50 freestyle on Friday at L-L swimming and added a runner-up finish in the 100 free on Saturday.

Eli Becker, Palmyra basketball

Becker scored a team-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half to lead the Cougars past Cedar Cliff 59-45 last week.

Girls

Liliana Harrison, Lebanon basketball

Harrison had 8 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Lebanon came all the way back from a 24-6 first quarter deficit before ultimately failing to Columbia 61-54 in an L-L quarterfinal Saturday.

Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon basketball

Messinger closed out a distinguished career last week by setting a new program record for charges taken in a season with 20.

Morgan Lantz, Palmyra swimming

Lantz grabbed a pair of medals at the Mid-Penn Championships, finishing 7th in both the 200 and 100 freestyle.

