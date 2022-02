As Parkland residents look for ways to commemorate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy, two neighborhoods are doing so by supporting the JROTC in memory of victim Peter Wang. The Wang family, who live in the Parkland community of MiraLago, lost their son, Peter, on Feb. 14, 2018. He died while holding a door open to save others. A member of the JROTC, Peter planned on attending United States Military Academy West Point.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO