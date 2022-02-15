Non-profit that provides work for the blind expanding North Texas operations

A non-profit that provides work for the blind is expanding its operation in North Texas and plans to add 200 additional jobs.

About 200 people work for Envision at three sites in Dallas and Richardson now.

Envision has government contracts to produce things like reflective highway vests, markers, and highlighters for the federal government. The organization also has a fulfillment center shipping food to prisons in Texas. Everyone who works at the fulfillment center is blind, and Envision says 80 percent of its manufacturing workforce is blind or visually impaired.

Envision now plans to consolidate operations at one 210,000 square-foot campus in Farmers Branch and add another 200 workers.

