ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Non-profit that provides work for the blind expanding North Texas operations

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQUjV_0eFBufTq00

A non-profit that provides work for the blind is expanding its operation in North Texas and plans to add 200 additional jobs.

About 200 people work for Envision at three sites in Dallas and Richardson now.

Envision has government contracts to produce things like reflective highway vests, markers, and highlighters for the federal government. The organization also has a fulfillment center shipping food to prisons in Texas. Everyone who works at the fulfillment center is blind, and Envision says 80 percent of its manufacturing workforce is blind or visually impaired.

Envision now plans to consolidate operations at one 210,000 square-foot campus in Farmers Branch and add another 200 workers.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Richardson, TX
State
Texas State
City
Farmers Branch, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Richardson, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Government Contracts#Charity#Envision
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy