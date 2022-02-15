ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Tennessee man charged with traveling to Huntsville to meet a child for illegal sex act

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAYc5_0eFBuK8h00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has confirmed the arrest of a Tennessee man for allegedly coming to Madison County to meet a child for a sex act.

Authorities say 39-year-old Ronald Despain, Jr. was arrested by HPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) on Valentine’s Day and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Can you decode? Slang terms child predators use

SVU investigators say they believe Despain traveled to Huntsville from Spring Hill, Tennessee to meet a child younger than 14.

The investigation is ongoing, HPD says, and additional charges may be brought.

Despain was booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday night and released early Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Despain to contact investigators at 256-327-3807. HPD SVU Investigators are based out of the National Children’s Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Hill, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Child Predators#Svu#Hpd Svu Investigators#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy